The starting salary for this role is £31,273 per annum and is based on a 36 working hour week.

Are you looking to join a new and exciting service?

If so, read on to find out more about our Senior Contact Supervisor role.

Surrey Children's Service is a multi-agency, multi-disciplinary service working with some of the county’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children, young people and their families/carers.

Here at Surrey County Council we are looking to improve the experience of supervised contact for children and their families by raising our standards of practices. We have therefore redesigned the management and supervisory structure of our Contact Centres which are based at the Shaw Centre in Woking and St Faiths Centre in Leatherhead.

As a Senior Contact Supervisor you will work to support parents/carers whose contact is supervised, to provide safe and child focused sessions. You will also have supervisory responsibilities for the team of Contact Supervisors, whose roles are to provide regular and consistent supervision within the statutory requirements set by the local authority.

Your team of Contact Supervisors will be working directly with vulnerable children and will have the responsibility to ensure that the safety of the child is maintained and the child’s welfare promoted. They will also be responsible for coordinating and undertaking contact sessions and providing detailed reports that will be used in court proceedings. Where applicable they may be requested to attend court hearings pertaining to supervised contact reports.

As their supervisor you will be required to challenge their practice constructively and help to develop their problem solving skills, whilst being a role model for good practice. An essential part of this role will be to lead by example in attitude, ethic and with a child centred approach.

This position will require coordinating group supervision events which will facilitate training and guest speakers to enhance the teams skill set and development. You will also be expected to work in partnership with Social Workers, Foster Carers and family members, therefore requiring you to have the ability to communicate clear and concise direction using positive and encouraging language.

We are therefore looking for someone who:

Has effective communication skills

Can supervise their staff with respect and trust in order to promote a positive staff team

Background in children's services and experience supervising contact

You will also need to be prepared to travel across the county and beyond to meet the demands of the service. There could be evening meetings which require your attendance as well.

The Contact Service operating hours are: Tuesday to Saturday 10am-6pm. In line with Surrey’s policy of flexible working, consideration will be given to working a nine day fortnight.

At Surrey, our values and behaviours are just as important as our skills and abilities. They shape who we are as an organisation. Find out more about the values we follow.

For more information please find the full job description below and refer to this before submitting your application. We also invite you to read our Life at Surrey handbook to see insights of the culture at Surrey and how as a valued employee, you can help shape our Council.

The job advert closes at 23:59 on 30 November 2021 with interviews to follow.

For an informal discussion please contact Louise Kiely-Crane by e-mail at Louise.KielyCrane1@surreycc.gov.uk.

