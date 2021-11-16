ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior / Lead Product Designer - CX Agency

The Guardian
 8 days ago
  • 100% remote with London office space available for those that want it.
  • A good salary on offer, flexible hours, 30 days holiday (+BH) and more.
  • Join an agency with strong research capability and great design opportunity.

We’re looking for a Product Designer to join a CX agency. With a well-established research practice they’re looking to bolster their strategic design capability. This role is on offer fully remote but with the option to work from London offices when needed.

What you’ll be doing

As a Senior Product Designer in the agency, you’ll be working closely with UX consultants, translating customer insight into product strategy and vision for clients. The team has strong research capability as well as some solid UI experience; the missing piece is someone that can advise on design strategy, create frameworks and processes that really add value to their clients, someone that can with senior stakeholders and in-house teams to realise great products. You will own the design process and overall design deliverables of each project, leading and mentoring the agencies designers along the way.

There’s a great opportunity here for a senior that enjoys the problem solving of large, complex digital projects, building relationships with in-house teams and stakeholders and who wants to help shape something of their own as they’ll be given the full backing and autonomy of the MD and wider agency to shape practice.

What experience you’ll need

  • A seasoned designer with plenty of digital experience in web and app projects.
  • Excellent knowledge of UX and UI design, branding and design systems.
  • Experience of working to agile.
  • An excellent communicator with proven experience collaborating with senior stakeholders of varied backgrounds.
  • Hands on skills in sketching, wireframing and prototyping.

What you’ll get in return

Flexible hours, remote working, 30 days holiday (+ bank holidays), pension contribution of up to 5%, personal development budget, gift on your birthday, mobile phone reimbursement and more.

Please apply with an up-to-date CV and portfolio if you have it. If you’re still working on the portfolio just let us know and we can discuss.

