An ‘Outstanding’ Primary School in the heart of the London Borough of Hackney are looking for a KS2 Primary Teacher for a January 2022 start. The Head Teacher is looking for someone who is caring, ambitious and motivated to learn within the Primary Schools ethos. The School has a fantastic SLT in place, providing day to day support where needed, while also creating new and exciting opportunities for outgoing Teachers.

The Primary School is renowned across the Borough for its impressive SAT’s results, and training programs. The Head Teacher has also made it clear that he is opening this KS2 Primary Teacher opportunity to a Newly Qualified Teacher (NQT), as they have a proven successful & supportive induction in place, providing you with 1:1 support from SLT, Head Teacher guidance, School Mentor and in & out of School training if required.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

KS2 Primary Teacher / KS2 Primary NQT

Key Stage 2 (KS2) Role – School will work around your personal teaching strengths

Tailored NQT Induction: 1:1 Mentor, SLT Guidance, CPD and lesson observations

Creating and delivery engaging and 'Good or Outstanding' lessons daily

Working a part of an ‘Outstanding’ team of KS2 Primary Teachers

January 2022 start – Full time – Permanent

Inner London Salary

MPS1 – UPS1 - £32,571 - £45,571 + Possible TLR

Located in the London Borough of Hackney - North London

PERSON SPECIFICATION:

MUST HAVE UK QTS

You must be looking to develop and progress throughout the school

Must take onboard peers feedback and guidance

Good understanding of the Primary and KS2 curriculum

Strong academics throughout: GCSE’s, A Levels and Degree

Must comply to the Teaching Standards and be graded either a ‘Good or Outstanding’

SCHOOL DETAILS:

Graded ‘Outstanding’ in their latest Ofsted report

3-Form Entry – 750 pupils – Multi-cultural

Proven successful and tailored NQT Induction

Fantastic CPD opportunities throughout

‘Outstanding’ team of Primary Teachers – Superb guidance provided

Forward thinking SLT – Deputy Head Teacher support

Located in the London Borough of Hackney - North London

Good Tube Links

FREE STAFF CAR PARK ONSITE!

