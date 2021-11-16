ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

KS2 Primary Teacher / KS2 Primary NQT

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPrWB_0cynbcIp00

KS2 Primary Teacher / KS2 Primary NQT Opportunity | Outstanding Primary School | Hackney

An ‘Outstanding’ Primary School in the heart of the London Borough of Hackney are looking for a KS2 Primary Teacher for a January 2022 start. The Head Teacher is looking for someone who is caring, ambitious and motivated to learn within the Primary Schools ethos. The School has a fantastic SLT in place, providing day to day support where needed, while also creating new and exciting opportunities for outgoing Teachers.

The Primary School is renowned across the Borough for its impressive SAT’s results, and training programs. The Head Teacher has also made it clear that he is opening this KS2 Primary Teacher opportunity to a Newly Qualified Teacher (NQT), as they have a proven successful & supportive induction in place, providing you with 1:1 support from SLT, Head Teacher guidance, School Mentor and in & out of School training if required.

Does this sound like the KS2 Primary Teacher / KS2 Primary NQT Opportunity for you? Yes...? Then please read on below to find out further information!!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • KS2 Primary Teacher / KS2 Primary NQT
  • Key Stage 2 (KS2) Role – School will work around your personal teaching strengths
  • Tailored NQT Induction: 1:1 Mentor, SLT Guidance, CPD and lesson observations
  • Creating and delivery engaging and ‘Good or Outstanding’ lessons daily
  • Working a part of an ‘Outstanding’ team of KS2 Primary Teachers
  • January 2022 start – Full time – Permanent
  • Inner London Salary
  • MPS1 – UPS1 - £32,571 - £45,571 + Possible TLR
  • Located in the London Borough of Hackney - North London

PERSON SPECIFICATION:

  • MUST HAVE UK QTS
  • You must be looking to develop and progress throughout the school
  • Must take onboard peers feedback and guidance
  • Good understanding of the Primary and KS2 curriculum
  • Strong academics throughout: GCSE’s, A Levels and Degree
  • Must comply to the Teaching Standards and be graded either a ‘Good or Outstanding’

SCHOOL DETAILS:

  • Graded ‘Outstanding’ in their latest Ofsted report
  • 3-Form Entry – 750 pupils – Multi-cultural
  • Proven successful and tailored NQT Induction
  • Fantastic CPD opportunities throughout
  • ‘Outstanding’ team of Primary Teachers – Superb guidance provided
  • Forward thinking SLT – Deputy Head Teacher support
  • Located in the London Borough of Hackney - North London
  • Good Tube Links
  • FREE STAFF CAR PARK ONSITE!

Apply today for this fantastic KS2 Primary Teacher / KS2 Primary NQT opportunity in the London Borough of Hackney – North London!

We would love to hear from you if you are a passionate KS2 Primary Teacher or NQT!! Please send your CV to Megan at Clarus Education! If shortlisted you will be contacted immediately!!

KS2 Primary Teacher / KS2 Primary NQT Opportunity | Outstanding Primary School | Hackney

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Key Stage 2 (KS2) Teacher

Key Stage 2 (KS2) Teacher | Wandsworth | September 2022. A superb opportunity for a Key Stage 2 (KS2) Teacher to join a supportive and accomplished Primary team in the Wandsworth area. Ribbons & Reeves are working with a brilliant Primary School in Wandsworth to recruit a Key Stage 2...
JOBS
ArchDaily

Primary School in Wesoła / xystudio

Manufacturers: Ponzio, Tarkett, Wienerberger, Holzprof, Rector. Text description provided by the architects. The story of the expansion of the school in Wesoła is actually a story about saving 20 beautiful trees. It was determined in the PFU (functional and utility program) that the new part of the building should be located in front of the existing school. However, when we saw the group of old trees growing there we were sure the location should be changed, cutting down these trees would be unreasonable. Enlargement of the school was inevitable, all we had to do was to find a new location. We went for a walk. Behind the school, there was a three-meter-high embankment overgrown with bushes. The decision was made immediately – the new building will go through the embankment. From that point, we had much more possibilities.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Schools#Inner London#Deputy Head Teacher#The Primary School#School Mentor#Slt Guidance#Cpd#Working
The Guardian

KS2/3 Teaching Assistant / Learning Support Assistant - Part-time - Special Needs Position

Pay: £23,087.70 FTE (TTO actual salary £10,951.20) St Michael’s Prep School is a co-educational day school, rated ‘Excellent’ by the ISI in March 2017 with approximately 460 children aged 2-13, enjoying a beautiful location, overlooking 90 acres of land. Our state-of-the-art Pre-Prep building sets each child on a learning journey that is rich, active and inspiring. Children continue into the Prep School, taught by a large number of specialist professionals who work throughout the school to provide a rich array of curricular and co-curricular opportunities.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Finance Assistant (Lettings) - Part-time

Finance Assistant (Lettings) required as soon as possible. (pro rata salary £11,755 - £12,453). Maidstone Grammar School is seeking to appoint a new member to join our highly regarded support team in the Bursary, which is a busy department dealing with school trips administration, lettings, orders, payments and a variety of other tasks.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Administrative Officer - Maes Yr Haul Primary School

Administrative Officer - Maes Yr Haul Primary School. 14 - 28 hours per week (2 – 4 days per week, hours negotiable) – Term Time. We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual to work as an Administrative Officer, joining our existing admin team at Maes yr Haul Primary School. Applicants should be qualified to NVQ Level 2 or equivalent plus sound experience and understanding.
JOBS
BBC

Agencies missed chances to intervene before Gracie Crowder murder

Agencies "missed opportunities to intervene" before a 19-month-old girl was murdered by her mother, an inquest has heard. Katie Crowder was jailed for killing 19-month-old Gracie Crowder by scalding her in March last year. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard she told a therapist she had thoughts of wanting to kill someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Head of Primary and Urgent Care Delivery

Home Based with travel to sites in Luton, Cheshunt, Herts and Bedfordshire. HUC is at the forefront of change and innovation in the health sector. We’re harnessing the potential of technology, the expert clinical knowledge of our staff, and a wholehearted commitment to delivering the best in patient care to shape more agile and responsive services to patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Primary Care Development Lead

HUC is a positive force for change. We’re transforming health provision to make it smarter, faster and more responsive to patients’ needs. Using the experience you have gained working within a Primary Care setting, as Development Lead you will play an integral part in the execution of HUC’s strategy for Primary Care growth and vision. Driven by the desire to develop new, innovative, quality Primary Care services to improve patient outcomes, you will be setting the standards others aspire to.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

Curley School In Jamaica Plain To Reopen After 10 Days Of Remote Learning Due To COVID Outbreak

JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – Students at the Curley School in Jamaica Plain will return to in-person learning on Monday following a COVID outbreak that kept them at home for 10 days. The school was closed on Nov. 9 after 46 students tested positive over about two weeks. Students participated in remote learning while the school was closed. Because the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education did not approve all 10 days for credit toward learning time, students will have to make up some of the days at the end of the school year. Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley had requested the school reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy