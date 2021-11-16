Senior Designer - Branding Agency

Enjoy working on strategic branding projects.

Play a senior role in a small(ish) agency where you can have real impact.

Personal and companywide bonus, flexile hybrid working, personal development budget and more.

We’re looking for a Senior Designer to join a creative branding agency in Bristol.

What you’ll be doing

The agency works with a wide variety of consumer facing and B2B brands but champions brands that are making a big difference in their worlds. Whether it’s improving people’s lives or rethinking the way something is done – working with innovators and changemakers paves the way for great creative relationships and impactful projects.

As a Senior Designer you’ll join the creative team and support across all clients. First and foremost, you’ll conceptualise and execute great ideas, brand first but both digital and print, including some campaign work. Alongside hands on creative and design you’ll add value through leadership and experience, mentoring more junior members of the team as well as holding your own in client meetings and adding strategic value on projects.

This is a great opportunity to join a small agency that’s doing excellent work. You’ll join a talented team with a great portfolio and tons of opportunity ahead of them.

What experience you’ll need

Experienced in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, in particular photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator.

A great understanding of brand creation and execution.

An integrated skillset, comfortable working on print as you are digital.

Great conceptual skills but also a fantastic designer, not detatched from the detail of projects.

Great communication skills and built for collaboration.

Confident in front of clients.

What you’ll get in return

A salary of up to £39k, individual and company bonus scheme, annual team trips away, quarterly financial rewards, £500 PA personal development budget towards events, books, online training etc), in-house coaching and mentoring, regular socials and flexible / hybrid working.

Apply with an up to date CV and portfolio to be considered. If you’re in the process of updating your work that’s fine too, apply with the CV and let us know.