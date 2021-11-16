1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant - Autism
1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant – Autism – South London (Sutton) – ASAP start
A fantastic opportunity has arisen at an ‘Outstanding’ Primary school located in Sutton – South London to work as a 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant supporting an Autistic child in either Year 1 or Year 5. This is a long-term, full-time role, beginning immediately.
The Head Teacher is looking to recruit academically gifted Psychology Graduates with the knowledge and experience required to work with SEN pupils. Childcare/SEN experience is also essential for this position (minimum of 6 months).
In this role, you will be tasked with supporting a child with Autism, in & out of the classroom. Your focus will be to help with the pupils’ overall learning and personal growth where necessary. This could include helping with; numeracy, speech & language, behaviour & mannerisms.
Does this sound like the 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant opportunity for you? If so, please read on below to find out further information!
JOB DESCRIPTION
- 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant
- Support of pupils 1:1 – Year 1 & Year 5 children
- Monitor the pupils’ response to educational activities and provide feedback
- Excellent training & TEAM TEACH training and qualification provided
- Full Time – Long Term – ASAP Start
- £80 per day – term time
- Located in the South London Borough of Sutton
PERSON SPECIFICATION
- Ideally seeking a Psychology Graduate from a reputable University - 2.1 or above
- Previous work experience with ASD children – Essential!
- Ability to apply strategies and ‘hit the ground running’
- Strong academic background
- Confident in your ability to assist SEN students
- You must be flexible, proactive and patient. Commitment to success is essential!
SCHOOL DETAILS
- Graded ‘Outstanding’ in latest Ofsted report
- Supportive & friendly Primary School
- Dedication to academic and extra-curricular excellence
- Located in the Borough of Sutton – South London
- Good Transportation Links – Northern Line – Thameslink – Southern Rail
Apply for this 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant – Autism position by sending your CV to Danny at Clarus Education. You will be contacted within 48hrs if shortlisted.
