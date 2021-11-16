1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant – Autism – South London (Sutton) – ASAP start

A fantastic opportunity has arisen at an ‘Outstanding’ Primary school located in Sutton – South London to work as a 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant supporting an Autistic child in either Year 1 or Year 5. This is a long-term, full-time role, beginning immediately.

The Head Teacher is looking to recruit academically gifted Psychology Graduates with the knowledge and experience required to work with SEN pupils. Childcare/SEN experience is also essential for this position (minimum of 6 months).

In this role, you will be tasked with supporting a child with Autism, in & out of the classroom. Your focus will be to help with the pupils’ overall learning and personal growth where necessary. This could include helping with; numeracy, speech & language, behaviour & mannerisms.

Does this sound like the 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant opportunity for you? If so, please read on below to find out further information!

JOB DESCRIPTION

1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant

Support of pupils 1:1 – Year 1 & Year 5 children

Monitor the pupils’ response to educational activities and provide feedback

Excellent training & TEAM TEACH training and qualification provided

Full Time – Long Term – ASAP Start

£80 per day – term time

Located in the South London Borough of Sutton

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Ideally seeking a Psychology Graduate from a reputable University - 2.1 or above

Previous work experience with ASD children – Essential!

Ability to apply strategies and ‘hit the ground running’

Strong academic background

Confident in your ability to assist SEN students

You must be flexible, proactive and patient. Commitment to success is essential!

SCHOOL DETAILS

Graded ‘Outstanding’ in latest Ofsted report

Supportive & friendly Primary School

Dedication to academic and extra-curricular excellence

Located in the Borough of Sutton – South London

Good Transportation Links – Northern Line – Thameslink – Southern Rail

Apply for this 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant – Autism position by sending your CV to Danny at Clarus Education. You will be contacted within 48hrs if shortlisted.

