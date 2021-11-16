ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant - Autism

 8 days ago
1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant – Autism – South London (Sutton) – ASAP start

A fantastic opportunity has arisen at an ‘Outstanding’ Primary school located in Sutton – South London to work as a 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant supporting an Autistic child in either Year 1 or Year 5. This is a long-term, full-time role, beginning immediately.

The Head Teacher is looking to recruit academically gifted Psychology Graduates with the knowledge and experience required to work with SEN pupils. Childcare/SEN experience is also essential for this position (minimum of 6 months).

In this role, you will be tasked with supporting a child with Autism, in & out of the classroom. Your focus will be to help with the pupils’ overall learning and personal growth where necessary. This could include helping with; numeracy, speech & language, behaviour & mannerisms.

Does this sound like the 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant opportunity for you? If so, please read on below to find out further information!

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant
  • Support of pupils 1:1 – Year 1 & Year 5 children
  • Monitor the pupils’ response to educational activities and provide feedback
  • Excellent training & TEAM TEACH training and qualification provided
  • Full Time – Long Term – ASAP Start
  • £80 per day – term time
  • Located in the South London Borough of Sutton

PERSON SPECIFICATION

  • Ideally seeking a Psychology Graduate from a reputable University - 2.1 or above
  • Previous work experience with ASD children – Essential!
  • Ability to apply strategies and ‘hit the ground running’
  • Strong academic background
  • Confident in your ability to assist SEN students
  • You must be flexible, proactive and patient. Commitment to success is essential!

SCHOOL DETAILS

  • Graded ‘Outstanding’ in latest Ofsted report
  • Supportive & friendly Primary School
  • Dedication to academic and extra-curricular excellence
  • Located in the Borough of Sutton – South London
  • Good Transportation Links – Northern Line – Thameslink – Southern Rail

Apply for this 1:1 SEN Teaching Assistant – Autism position by sending your CV to Danny at Clarus Education. You will be contacted within 48hrs if shortlisted.

