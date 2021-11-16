ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduate Training Opportunity - SEN

Graduate Training Opportunity - SEN

Contract to end of school year

Hillingdon, London

Graduate training Opportunity - SEN

  • Contract to end of current school year
  • Hillingdon, London
  • Competitive Pay Rate - £70-85 per day
  • Primary and Secondary Opportunities
  • ASAP / January 2022
  • Graduates Only
  • Specialist skills and training on offer - Makaton, PECS, Team teach, Manual handling, personal care

Are you an aspiring teacher, Psychologist speech and language therapist, Mental health professional or Play/Drama therapist looking to build your experience to further your career?

Would you like to work in a supportive environment to kick start your career?

A fantastic school in Hillingdon are searching for a Graduate Teaching Assistant to join their team. This is a contract to the end of the current school year working 8.30am-4pm full-time. The successful Graduate will have gained a wide range of experience to add to their portfolio to support postgraduate applications by the end of the academic year

  • A Graduate - degree graded 2:2 or above
  • Able to work full-time
  • Able to commit for the one-year duration of the contract
  • An aspiring teacher, Psychologist, speech and language therapist or Play therapist
  • Achieved a minimum of a C in GCSE Maths, English and Science
  • Specialist skills training - Makaton, PECS, Team teach, Manual handling, personal care

The School is based in Hillingdon and can be easily accessible from all over London. They have been an extremely supportive and established leadership team. The Head Teacher is offering this fantastic opportunity to a teaching assistant to gain invaluable experience, develop their skills and understanding of working with a range of learning difficulties whilst earning an income. The successful Candidate will be:

What is required?

  • An Undergraduate Degree OR experience working with children
  • Good general education levels in English and Maths
  • Ability to adapt to a various tasks and needs
  • A co-operative working style and practical approach to solving problems
  • Good interpersonal and communication skills
  • A caring attitude and a good listener
  • Flexibility in terms of working patterns
  • Self-motivation

If you are a Graduate, aspiring to become a teacher and you are interested in this position, please submit your updated CV. The interview process will begin in the coming weeks.

Alternatively, please contact James McVicar with your CV on james.mcvicar@servocaeducation.com

