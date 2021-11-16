Graduate Training Opportunity - SEN

Contract to end of school year

Hillingdon, London

Competitive Pay Rate - £70-85 per day

Primary and Secondary Opportunities

ASAP / January 2022

Graduates Only

Specialist skills and training on offer - Makaton, PECS, Team teach, Manual handling, personal care

Are you an aspiring teacher, Psychologist speech and language therapist, Mental health professional or Play/Drama therapist looking to build your experience to further your career?

Would you like to work in a supportive environment to kick start your career?

A fantastic school in Hillingdon are searching for a Graduate Teaching Assistant to join their team. This is a contract to the end of the current school year working 8.30am-4pm full-time. The successful Graduate will have gained a wide range of experience to add to their portfolio to support postgraduate applications by the end of the academic year

A Graduate - degree graded 2:2 or above

Able to work full-time

Able to commit for the one-year duration of the contract

An aspiring teacher, Psychologist, speech and language therapist or Play therapist

Achieved a minimum of a C in GCSE Maths, English and Science

Specialist skills training - Makaton, PECS, Team teach, Manual handling, personal care

The School is based in Hillingdon and can be easily accessible from all over London. They have been an extremely supportive and established leadership team. The Head Teacher is offering this fantastic opportunity to a teaching assistant to gain invaluable experience, develop their skills and understanding of working with a range of learning difficulties whilst earning an income. The successful Candidate will be:

What is required?

An Undergraduate Degree OR experience working with children

Good general education levels in English and Maths

Ability to adapt to a various tasks and needs

A co-operative working style and practical approach to solving problems

Good interpersonal and communication skills

A caring attitude and a good listener

Flexibility in terms of working patterns

Self-motivation

If you are a Graduate, aspiring to become a teacher and you are interested in this position, please submit your updated CV. The interview process will begin in the coming weeks.

Alternatively, please contact James McVicar with your CV on james.mcvicar@servocaeducation.com