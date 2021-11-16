ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director of Development

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
The Role

National Philanthropic Trust UK (NPT UK) is a charity dedicated to increasing charitable giving in society, primarily through charitable donor-advised funds (DAFs), which benefit charities and voluntary organisations in the UK and internationally.

We pride ourselves on providing exemplary service to our NPT UK donors. From processing each incoming contribution to sending out meaningful grants, we support our donors and their charitable goals. Together, we are working to achieve real impact in the UK and around the world.

We are looking for a new Director of Development to join our growing team. This position is focused on fundraising and relationship management with High Net Worth/Ultra High Net Worth (HNW/UHNW) donors and their advisors.

The Candidate

  • Fundraising/income generation/business development experience, in a donor-advised fund environment, the charitable or private sectors.
  • Proven private client service and relationship management experience.
  • Strong interpersonal and communications skills and demonstrated ability to deliver highly personalised service to HNW clients and their advisors.
  • Passion for philanthropy and the need to make giving more effective for donors. Motivated by helping donors structure their assets for charitable purpose.
  • Ability to think strategically and operate tactically to achieve results. Ability to work independently. Comfort with ambiguity and proven ability to manage competing priorities.
  • Ability to balance the needs of donors and advisors with the capabilities of the organisation.

For further information and details on how to apply, please visit www.berwickpartners.co.uk/84351

For an informal and confidential discussion, please speak with our advisor at Berwick Partners Sandra Hamovic: on 07979 017 447 or Sandra.Hamovic@berwickpartners.co.uk

Closing date for applications: Friday 17th December

