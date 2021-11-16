Primary Teaching Assistant - Wimbledon

Are you a 2:1 or higher Graduate looking to secure a varied Primary Teaching Assistant role where you can support children who have additional needs?

Do you have previous experience working with 4-11 year olds or working with children who have been diagnosed with ASC?

If so, we would love to have a chat to you about our latest Primary Teaching Assistant role in Wimbledon!

This Primary Teaching Assistant role will see you work within a Year 5 class for the duration of this academic year.

Primary Teaching Assistant – Year 5

Fantastic Primary School located in Wimbledon

Supporting an enthusiastic and eager to learn Year 5 class

Working under the guidance of an inspirational Year 5 Teacher

Perfect role for an aspiring Primary Teacher

Interviews taking place ASAP with immediate starts available

Full-time position, Monday – Friday, 08:30 - 16:00

£350 per week | Paid PAYE

An Outstanding school community, this Primary Teaching Assistant role will be the ideal setting for someone looking to build their classroom experience in a friendly, supportive and high-performing school setting.

Primary Teaching Assistants who have obtained previous experience working with children or young adults with ASC would be particularly well suited to this role.

Get in contact with Ribbons & Reeves today if this Primary Teaching Assistant role is exactly the type of Graduate Support role that you have been looking for!

Ribbons & Reeves are London’s leading Education Recruiters. We specialise in helping educators of all levels to secure long-term and permanent roles, such as this Primary Teaching Assistant role, in Wimbledon. For other roles like this, check out our website, search ‘Ribbons & Reeves’. We look forward to supporting you in your application to this Primary Teaching Assistant role.

Primary Teaching Assistant | Wimbledon, London