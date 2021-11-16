ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago
School Finance Manager – Outstanding Secondary – Central London – Southwark – ASAP start

An ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School in the Borough of Southwark are on the hunt for a talented School Finance Manager to the join the team ASAP!

School Finance Manager Opportunity:

  • Full Time Finance Manager required!
  • ASAP start – full time
  • £35,000 salary
  • Join a brilliant staff – Inner City Secondary School
  • Accountancy qualification & experience ideally required!
  • Experience of financial procedures, cash handling / security in a similar public sector setting
  • Experience of purchase ledger & accounts receivable
  • High level of honesty & integrity
  • Motivated to work with children & young people
  • Appropriate attitudes to use of authority & maintaining discipline

Role & Responsibilities:

  • Maintenance of departmental expenditure records
  • Liaising with suppliers regarding invoices
  • Sole responsibility of inputting all invoices onto FMS and processing BACS payments
  • Assistance with cash flow statement involving allocation of monthly expenditure
  • Receiving timesheets and expense claims on a monthly basis
  • Analysing data and producing reports
  • Maintenance of accounts filing system
  • Updating Governors Fund and Gift Aid including sending out letters to parents
  • Allocating and maintaining records of Bursary Funds for pupils
  • Overseeing centralised ordering and negotiating discounts for bulk orders
  • Providing assistance to other staff members with regard to purchasing
  • Safekeeping and banking of monies received
  • Responsibility for ParentPay

School Details:

  • Graded ‘Outstanding’ in their latest OFSTED report
  • Vibrant & supportive Secondary School
  • Friendly staff team
  • High expectations & standards
  • Located in the Borough of Southwark – South London
  • Good Tube Links – Circle, District and Victoria Line
  • Staff carpark available

If you are interested in this School Finance Manager opportunity, interviews can be arranged immediately!!

Apply for this exciting School Finance Manager opportunity by sending your CV to Clarus Education. If shortlisted you will be contacted within 48hrs.

Please see our website page headed ‘About’ and scroll to the bottom to see our ‘Privacy Notice’ for an explanation about how we use information we collect about you.

