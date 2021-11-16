School Finance Manager
School Finance Manager – Outstanding Secondary – Central London – Southwark – ASAP start
An ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School in the Borough of Southwark are on the hunt for a talented School Finance Manager to the join the team ASAP!
School Finance Manager Opportunity:
- Full Time Finance Manager required!
- ASAP start – full time
- £35,000 salary
- Join a brilliant staff – Inner City Secondary School
- Accountancy qualification & experience ideally required!
- Experience of financial procedures, cash handling / security in a similar public sector setting
- Experience of purchase ledger & accounts receivable
- High level of honesty & integrity
- Motivated to work with children & young people
- Appropriate attitudes to use of authority & maintaining discipline
Role & Responsibilities:
- Maintenance of departmental expenditure records
- Liaising with suppliers regarding invoices
- Sole responsibility of inputting all invoices onto FMS and processing BACS payments
- Assistance with cash flow statement involving allocation of monthly expenditure
- Receiving timesheets and expense claims on a monthly basis
- Analysing data and producing reports
- Maintenance of accounts filing system
- Updating Governors Fund and Gift Aid including sending out letters to parents
- Allocating and maintaining records of Bursary Funds for pupils
- Overseeing centralised ordering and negotiating discounts for bulk orders
- Providing assistance to other staff members with regard to purchasing
- Safekeeping and banking of monies received
- Responsibility for ParentPay
School Details:
- Graded ‘Outstanding’ in their latest OFSTED report
- Vibrant & supportive Secondary School
- Friendly staff team
- High expectations & standards
- Located in the Borough of Southwark – South London
- Good Tube Links – Circle, District and Victoria Line
- Staff carpark available
If you are interested in this School Finance Manager opportunity, interviews can be arranged immediately!!
