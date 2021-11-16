School Finance Manager – Outstanding Secondary – Central London – Southwark – ASAP start

An ‘Outstanding’ Secondary School in the Borough of Southwark are on the hunt for a talented School Finance Manager to the join the team ASAP!

School Finance Manager Opportunity:

Full Time Finance Manager required!

ASAP start – full time

£35,000 salary

Join a brilliant staff – Inner City Secondary School

Accountancy qualification & experience ideally required!

Experience of financial procedures, cash handling / security in a similar public sector setting

Experience of purchase ledger & accounts receivable

High level of honesty & integrity

Motivated to work with children & young people

Appropriate attitudes to use of authority & maintaining discipline

Role & Responsibilities:

Maintenance of departmental expenditure records

Liaising with suppliers regarding invoices

Sole responsibility of inputting all invoices onto FMS and processing BACS payments

Assistance with cash flow statement involving allocation of monthly expenditure

Receiving timesheets and expense claims on a monthly basis

Analysing data and producing reports

Maintenance of accounts filing system

Updating Governors Fund and Gift Aid including sending out letters to parents

Allocating and maintaining records of Bursary Funds for pupils

Overseeing centralised ordering and negotiating discounts for bulk orders

Providing assistance to other staff members with regard to purchasing

Safekeeping and banking of monies received

Responsibility for ParentPay

School Details:

Graded ‘Outstanding’ in their latest OFSTED report

Vibrant & supportive Secondary School

Friendly staff team

High expectations & standards

Located in the Borough of Southwark – South London

Good Tube Links – Circle, District and Victoria Line

Staff carpark available

If you are interested in this School Finance Manager opportunity, interviews can be arranged immediately!!

Apply for this exciting School Finance Manager opportunity by sending your CV to Clarus Education. If shortlisted you will be contacted within 48hrs.

