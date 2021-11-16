Teacher Training Opportunity - Graduate Teaching Assistant

Graduate Level - SEN Primary School

Are you an aspiring teacher looking to build your classroom experience whilst gaining your QTS?

Would you like to work in a supportive environment to kick start your career in education?

Would you like to support students with moderate learning difficulties through their learning?

An excellent SEN school in Hounslow is looking for committed graduates who are interested in getting teacher training while earning.

The school accomodates students that have autism and moderate learning difficulties as well as some challenging behaviours. All students have an EHCP and require some additional support in their learning.

The school has an extremely supportive SLT, regular staff training and an established team of teachers and TA's ready to support the successful graduate through their training.

The successful trainee teacher will be:

A Graduate - degree graded 2:2 or above

Able to work full time

Able to commit for the duration of the two-year contract

An aspiring Teacher

Achieved a minimum of a C in GCSE Maths, English & Science

The School are looking for the trainee to bring enthusiasm, passion and dedication into the classroom. Extensive previous experience is not essential but a minimum of 3 months would be desirable. Exceptional graduates with no experience will still be considered for the position as the two-year course is designed to provide you with ample opportunity to hone your skills, develop your experience, build curriculum knowledge and confidence before gaining QTS.

Trainee Teacher Opportunity

Teaching Assistant to Teacher Pathway

Two terms as TA, before teacher training begins

Hounslow

Competitive pay rates

January 2022

This is a fantastic platform for aspiring teachers to gain invaluable experience within the classroom in preparation for their Teacher Training the following year. This is a fantastic programme which has developed great numbers of outstanding teachers in previous years and we hope to take you along that pathway next!

If you are a Graduate, aspiring to become a teacher ad you are interested in this position please submit your updated CV. The interview process will begin in the next few weeks.

Please apply to the advert directly or alternatively I am happy to receive applications via james.mcvicar@servocaeducation.com