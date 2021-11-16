CASE is a global not-for-profit and membership association whose vision is to advance education to transform lives and society. Its mission is to inspire, challenge and equip communities of professionals to act effectively and with integrity to champion the success of their institutions. Advancing education in over 3,600 member institutions, CASE has 85,000 members in 82 countries.

Broad and growing communities of professional practice gather under the global CASE umbrella. Currently these include advancement services, alumni relations, communications, fundraising, government relations, institutional leadership and marketing. Individual members are at all stages of their career and may be working in universities, schools, colleges, cultural organizations or other not-for-profits. CASE membership also includes many corporate partners. CASE uses the intellectual capital and professional talents of an army of volunteers to advance its work.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, CASE works across all continents from its regional offices in London, Singapore and Mexico City. CASE works to achieve a seamless experience for all its stakeholders: particularly its members, volunteers and staff. Working together across time zones and borders, CASE staff in all offices seek to make the ambitious OneCASE aspiration a reality.

Position Purpose

The Senior Director, Research is responsible for conducting research projects for AMAtlas, CASE’s global resource for educational advancement-related metrics, benchmarks, and analytics. In collaboration with key colleagues and numerous stakeholders, the Senior Director, Research is responsible for the overall study design, delivery, analysis and reporting for both quantitative and qualitative studies aimed at providing insights to Advancement professionals.

The Senior Director, Research is responsible for the ongoing delivery and refinement of several established benchmarking surveys: the CASE-CCAE Support of Education Survey, Canada; CASE-Ross Support of Education Survey, United Kingdom and Ireland; CASE Support of Education Survey, Australia and New Zealand; and CASE-Marts & Lundy CampaignSource. The Senior Director also oversees the development of new global benchmarking surveys. In addition, the Senior Director leads research projects on topics of interest, either to pilot benchmarking enhancements or to provide timely, one-time analysis of an issue important to the profession.

Essential Functions

The core functions of this position include but are not limited to the following:

Program/Project Management

Identify and engage with thought leaders to develop and publish thought provoking and unique content supported through research. In consultation with CASE staff and volunteers, establish the short-term and long-term agendas and identifies resource requirements for CASE’s research efforts, including benchmarking studies, best practice surveys, quick polls, and trend analysis related to educational advancement. Generate revenue through selected contractual, grant-supported and/or sponsored research projects and partnerships that position CASE as a thought leader in the sector. Direct primary and secondary research to uncover new knowledge, shed lights on global trends affecting our member institutions, and work with others to apply that knowledge in ways that demonstrate the value of the profession. Work collaboratively across CASE global offices (DC, London, Singapore and Mexico City), to ensure that research is translated into timely and valuable content for members. Serve as an internal and external thought leader through the delivery of presentations, reports, white papers, articles, and other content that describes research outcomes and helps members understand and use research findings. Develop and oversee partnerships that expand the organization as a thought leader. Provide research counsel and support for CASE volunteer leadership groups.

Fiscal Management/Budget Responsibilities/Judicious Use of Resources

Develop and gain approval for the budget for this position's area of responsibility and execute that budget. Exercise fiscal responsibility in the utilization of all CASE resources. Complete work and projects to high professional and ethical standards, by deadline and within budget.

Liaison Responsibilities

Works cooperatively and diplomatically with all divisions and regions. Liaises with CASE colleagues in other parts of the world to ensure the best sharing of ideas, expertise and knowledge. Incorporates tasks and/or projects related to objectives as directed by the CASE Strategic Plan.

Staff Management

The Sr. Director, Research will manage (4) staff as follows, in direct or matrixed relationships:

Director, Benchmarking (To be hired—DC, London, or Singapore) Senior, Manager Special Projects (Singapore) Senior Research Analyst (London) Specialist, Research (DC)

Image Responsibilities

In keeping with the CASE Values Statement, ensures that CASE is well represented by exercising a high degree of professionalism, accuracy, and ethics, in all activities, services, and products.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the Supervisor.

Position Requirements

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in an appropriate field is required. A master’s degree or other post-graduate research degree is strongly preferred.

Six or more years of progressively responsible experience in an education or association environment with knowledge of and experience in institutional and/or professional research is required.

Previous management, supervisory, and budgetary experience are required.

Experience working on projects related to advancement or researching issues related to education highly desired. Peer recognition as an outstanding practitioner is preferred.

An interest in and an understanding of educational advancement across the regions in which CASE works.

Skills and Abilities:

A demonstrated interest in advancing education to transform lives and society

A strong commitment to contributing to an organizational culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion

An understanding and interest in engaging with a broad range of cultures and countries

Extensive knowledge of and demonstrated experience with research methodologies required, including demonstrated ability to identify, collect, integrate, analyze, interpret and summarize a variety of quantitative and qualitative information for members; survey planning, construction, implementation and management using online tools; survey database management and analysis capability using multivariate statistical analysis software packages (with knowledge of the importance of security and confidentiality).

Superb project management, organizational, creative, inter-personal and written and verbal communication skills; and a commitment to the field of educational advancement are required.

Ability to demonstrate a clear understanding of research and how that information can be delivered to members is required.

Ability to work collegially and collaboratively with diverse constituencies, think and act strategically, exercise sound judgment, and manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, complex, global organization are required.

This position may be eligible for partial homeworking arrangements