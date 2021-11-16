'Hammer wielding criminals' rob Northern California jewelry store and escape

CONCORD, Calif. (TCD) -- Nine people reportedly entered a jewelry store Monday evening and stole jewels after breaking the glass cases with hammers.

The Concord Police Department shared seven seconds of surveillance footage taken inside the Iceberg Diamonds jewelry store at the Sun Valley Mall. The suspects, all of whom wear masks, gloves, and sweatshirts, can be seen smashing the glass display cases and grabbing what they can.

According to Concord Police, the incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. Police say a group of nine people entered the store and stole the jewelry. Employees who tried stopping the robbers were reportedly "kept back by hammer wielding criminals."

The suspects reportedly fled the scene before police arrived. According to KTVU-TV, the suspects exited the mall through a Red Robin restaurant.

Concord Police wrote in their statement that mallgoers reported hearing gunshots, but police said it was "the sounds of hammers breaking glass."