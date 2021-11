Red Bank, NJ – The Red Bank Public Library is once again pleased to unveil the winners of the second Annual Red Bank Always Beautiful Photo Contest. The images captured for the annual photo competition capture the beauty of Red Bank and the amazing community around us. Over 35 entries were submitted to the Library from photographers all over Monmouth County. Our panel of judges selected four winning photographs and 3 Honorable Mentions. Winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card from RiverCenter, a framed copy of their photograph and an additional gift donated courtesy of Steve McMillion of Frameworks. Winning entries will be displayed in the Library and all images are available on the Library’s Facebook page.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO