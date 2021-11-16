ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Programme Manager (Shop Acquisition & Development)

 8 days ago
Programme Manager (Store Acquisition & Development)

Internally this role is known as Store Development Manager

Location: Home based + company car

Working pattern: Permanent, 35 hours

Salary: £42,000 - £47,000 p.a.

We have an exciting opportunity to support the expansion of our Superstore portfolio at CRUK.

We are looking for a Programme Manager, with experience within shop acquisition or development, to join our ambitious trading team in the growth of our retail function. Our Superstores each generate up to £500k a year and in this role, you will be driving the expansion of this programme whilst also relocating a number of our high street opportunities. You will work with a broad range of stakeholders across the organisation whilst building strong relationships with external property specialists.

What will I be doing?

Make an impact every day by:

  • Project manage the end to end process, working closely with field and central teams such as marketing, stock acquisition, health and safety and property to ensure all timescales are being met.
  • Lead the team to support and implement all required aspects of the shop acquisition and shop refresh programmes
  • Work with the Shop Acquisition Manage) and external agents to identify potential locations for new shop openings and relocations as necessary throughout the UK
  • Lead on the development of business case P&L's
  • Ensure retail space is maximised and back office space meets required standards
  • Ensure that fit out is carried out to required cost, quality and timescales, by work with the Shop Development Project Manager and contractors
  • Ensure timely handover of shops to field teams ready for merchandising within agreed deadlines
  • Provide reporting and management information on each acquisition

What skills are you looking for?

  • Experience of successfully delivering acquisition programmes, including new ventures and relocations
  • Excellent communication, negotiation and influencing skills
  • Strong planning, reporting skills and excellent project management skills
  • Proactive and ability to work on own initiative with a flair for problem solving
  • The ability to proactively manage multiple acquisitions and refits simultaneously
  • Passion for driving continuous improvement
  • An awareness of statutory regulations relating to shop fitting and building works and the compliance responsibilities in retail space
  • Experience of leading and managing a team

What will I gain?

Without you we wouldn't be able to achieve our aim of seeing 3 in 4 people survive cancer by 2034. So we want to reward you in as many ways as possible. Your training and personal development are vital for us and you will be given experience working across our huge range of websites and audience propositions - from health information to event participation and ecommerce. You'll also be able to access a wide range of learning and development opportunities.

In addition our benefits package includes discounts on anything from travel to technology, generous holiday allowance, gym membership, and much more. We want to ensure that you have the best work/life balance possible, so we actively encourage a flexible working culture for all of our roles wherever possible. Depending on your role, options for flexibility could include home-working, reduced or flexi-hours, job shares, job splits, and core hours. For the majority of our office-based roles you'll only be required to work from a specific location for 1 or 2 days a week on average. And ultimately you'll know that you'll be changing lives through your work.

If you're as ambitious as we are, join our collective force and enjoy an excellent career, as we save lives and add years.

