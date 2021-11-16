Psychology Graduates - Mental Health Support Assistants - Ealing

Psychology Graduates - Mental Health Support Assistants - Ealing

The School

Servoca education works with some of the best schools in London and is currently recruiting for learning support assistants in Ealing to work with students who have autism and / or social, emotional and mental health challenges. The school is looking for staff with some experience of working within SEN, who are able to work on their own initiative and who are ambitious about having a future within either psychology or special educational needs.

The Candidate

The ideal candidate will have experience of working with children with SEN children and/or care related work

Experience with challenging behaviour

A can do attitude and a willingness to help in other areas of the classroom

The ability to use initiative and work well under pressure

The ability to communicate effectively with the children and other staff members

The Role

The role will involve working with pupils that display challenging behaviour

Assisting students in their learning both on a 1-1 and group basis

Assessing and accommodating individual learning needs of students

Reporting on individual pupils progress

encouraging the social and emotional development of pupils

If you would like to work in this or any other SEN school then please email your updated CV to james.mcvicar@servocaeducation.com today!