Elijah Mitchell Injury Update: Will Jeff Wilson Jr. or Trey Sermon step up if Mitchell misses Week 11?

By Jon Helmkamp
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElijah Mitchell popped up on the injury report today, with head coach Kyle Shanahan indicating that Mitchell has a broken finger and had a procedure done today. What are the fantasy football implications for San Francisco’s backfield heading into Week 11? We’ll try to clear it up. Elijah Mitchell’s...

www.profootballnetwork.com

NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell active for 49ers Sunday

The Cardinals had two key offensive players listed as questionable for Sunday and neither quarterback Kyler Murray nor wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play against the 49ers. Gametime calls went better on the 49ers’ side of things. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell will both be in...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Elijah Mitchell affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Just a handful of notable running backs are "questionable" heading into Week 9, but considering they're Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, and Elijah Mitchell, then you better believe fantasy football owners are taking notice. We have the latest injury updates on these game-time decisions ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and we'll continue to update this article until the official active/inactive reports are published on Sunday.
NFL
numberfire.com

Trey Sermon inactive for 49ers in Week 9

The San Francisco 49ers declared running back Trey Sermon as a healthy scratch for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Sermon has been in head coach Kyle Shanahan's dog house all season, barely scratching the field without injuries to the team's other backs. With Jeff Wilson back in the mix, Sermon has been scratched for Sunday's game.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell (ribs) gets limited practice reps on Thursday

San Francisco RB Elijah Mitchell got a limited practice in on Thursday, although head coach Kyle Shanahan still listed him as the starting RB in a press conference. (Cam Inman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mitchell should remain locked into that RB1 role for the 49ers, although him going up against...
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger, uncertain outlook for Week 11

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell played a major role in Monday night’s 31-10 win over the Rams, but he maynot be available to follow up on that performance against the Jaguars this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Mitchell fractured a finger during the victory. He’s...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 10: Start Big Ben, sit Matt Ryan, beware Elijah Mitchell

I’m a fantasy manager just like you. I eat waffles just like you. I dream about three-legged zombie tigers chasing me, just like you. And just like you, I rack my brain over difficult fantasy football start/sit decisions. Heading into Week 10’s Sunday/Monday slate, who are some borderline players I’m eyeballing, and where do they fall on the start/sit spectrum?
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Actionable Week 9 Stats for Elijah Mitchell, James Conner and More

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Elijah Moore led all wide receivers in fantasy points in Week 9....
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Should you start Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, or Trenton Cannon on Monday Night Football?

With Monday Night Football set to kick off for its 10th edition in 2021, fantasy football managers counting on this matchup for a last-second win could be facing an interesting decision among the San Francisco 49ers RBs. Should you start Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., or Trenton Cannon on Monday Night Football as the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams?
NFL
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell has a broken finger, Week 11 status unclear

This comes out of nowhere and it's unclear when he suffered the injury. Mitchell's Week 11 status is up in the air, but fantasy managers should start making backup plans just in case. Jeff Wilson Jr. and perhaps even Trey Sermon would split carries if Mitchell can't go against the Jaguars.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers vs. Rams game thread: Tonight should be the Elijah Mitchell show

A 49ers win would do wonders for their 2021 season. San Francisco currently sits in the 11th spot in the NFC West, but the Panthers are 5-5 in the seventh spot, while the Saints, who don’t have a QB or any wide receivers, are 5-4 sitting in the sixth spot. Add in the 5-4 Vikings, 4-5 Falcons, 4-6 Eagles, and you have the Wildcard race in the NFC.
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell isn’t practicing, 49ers think he’ll play Sunday

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell fractured his finger in Monday’s win over the Rams, but the team doesn’t expect to play without him against the Jaguars this weekend. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Mitchell, who had surgery to address the injury, will not take part in practice on Wednesday. He added that he thinks Mitchell will be ready to play against Jacksonville.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers Week 10 injury report: TE George Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell in vs. Rams

The 49ers’ injury report for Week 10 came with some good news as George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell were both unlisted. There were no surprises on the report and San Francisco should go into Monday night against the Rams with their health relatively intact. Missing some of the players who are now available could’ve been a real problem for the upset-minded 49ers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s injury leaves big fantasy opportunity

The San Francisco 49ers announced that starting running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a fractured finger in Monday night’s win vs the Los Angeles Rams. That potentially opens the door for fantasy relevance to Jeff Wilson Jr. The 49ers rookie running back has busted onto the scene, leading the team in...
NFL
SportsGrid

Elijah Mitchell remains sidelined on Thursday

Https://twitter.com/mattbarrows/status/1461478216284000257. Elijah Mitchell is still not guaranteed to play Sunday due to rib and finger injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan has been projecting optimism ahead of their Week 11 matchup vs. the Jaguars but hasn’t given any assurances about Mitchell’s status for the game. Mitchell did some light running on the side but hasn’t participated in any real practice reps yet. Mitchell averages 4.8 yards per carry, 80 yards per game, and has racked up 560 rushing yards this season. With JaMycal Hasty also not practicing and Trey Sermon seemingly not an option, it looks like Jeff Wilson is likely to fill the void. Unfortunately, none of San Francisco’s other rushing options for Sunday are very encouraging. Mitchell could still end up playing with a broken finger, but it’s a situation that deserves to continue being monitored.
NFL
Paradise Post

49ers’ John Lynch updates Elijah Mitchell’s status, praises Trent Williams’ dominance

SANTA CLARA — Before the 49ers go through a light practice this morning and fly to Jacksonville for Sunday’s game, general manager John Lynch had a few updates to share. Here are five highlights from Lynch’s talk on KNBR 680-AM: On whether running back Elijah Mitchell will play despite missing practices this week because of finger surgery:
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell among Bucky Brooks’ top 5 rookies through Week 10

347 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. In a special for FOX Sports, analyst Bucky Brooks ranked his top five NFL rookies through Week 10, and San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell received some love. The Louisiana product landed at No. 5 on Brooks' power ranking.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers have good injury news on Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw, Jaquiski Tartt

The forever-injured 49ers received some good news on the medical front Wednesday: Their banged-up leading rusher and two sidelined defensive starters could play Sunday when they visit Jacksonville. Running back Elijah Mitchell didn’t practice a day after he had surgery in which a pin was inserted to stabilize his broken...
NFL

