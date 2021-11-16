ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

KS2 PPA Teacher - Gillingham - January 2022 - Contract

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

KS2 PPA Teacher

Full Time / Part Time - Fixed Term Contract

January 2022 to July 2022

Gillingham

Are you an experienced KS2 Teacher?

Are you looking for a new challenge and have exceptional behaviour management experience?

Are you looking to be a part of a school thriving for excellence?

If you have answered yes to the above, then read on as this may be the perfect opportunity for you…

Classic Education is recruiting for an enthusiastic and experienced KS2 PPA Teacher, for a Primary School in Gillingham, who has an Ofsted rating of 'Good'.

This Practitioner must be able to encourage and motivate children to aspire to be successful and achieve the best they can.

The school aim to provide a happy, safe and fun school environment for the children and staff.

There is a possibility for this role to be considered as a job share.

If you are a teacher with the following attributes, then I look forward to hearing from you;

  • QTS and experience of working within a Primary setting
  • Passionate to assist with the children's learning
  • Has the highest expectations and strives for excellence
  • Is committed to continuous professional development
  • Will make a positive contribution to our school
  • Has a 'can do' approach
  • Excellent classroom practice with high expectations for achievements and behaviour

In return, the school can offer;

  • Fantastic children who are excited about learning
  • Excellent CPD opportunities
  • Established links with other schools to develop leadership skills further
  • Strong leadership with a clear sense about where the school is heading
  • Great support network for our staff

If you have the necessary skills and requirements, please send your CV to Anita Holman

I look forward to hearing from you.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

KS2/3 Teaching Assistant / Learning Support Assistant - Part-time - Special Needs Position

Pay: £23,087.70 FTE (TTO actual salary £10,951.20) St Michael’s Prep School is a co-educational day school, rated ‘Excellent’ by the ISI in March 2017 with approximately 460 children aged 2-13, enjoying a beautiful location, overlooking 90 acres of land. Our state-of-the-art Pre-Prep building sets each child on a learning journey that is rich, active and inspiring. Children continue into the Prep School, taught by a large number of specialist professionals who work throughout the school to provide a rich array of curricular and co-curricular opportunities.
EDUCATION
Faribault County Register

Teacher’s contract is settled

The United South Central School Board, at their meeting on Nov. 16, approved a two-year contract with the United South Central Education Association. “The negotiation meetings were very productive,” USC superintendent Keith Fleming reported. “It only took us two meetings to come to an agreement.”. In 2021-22, the first year...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppa#Fun School#Fantastic Children#For The Children#Classic Education#A Primary School#Ofsted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Guardian

Key Stage 2 (KS2) Teacher

Key Stage 2 (KS2) Teacher | Wandsworth | September 2022. A superb opportunity for a Key Stage 2 (KS2) Teacher to join a supportive and accomplished Primary team in the Wandsworth area. Ribbons & Reeves are working with a brilliant Primary School in Wandsworth to recruit a Key Stage 2...
JOBS
richlandsource.com

Madison teachers, students protest over contract negotiations

MADISON -- Payton Hall and Leia Walker have seen the stress of the last two years impact their teachers. That's why the two girls attended the Madison board of education meeting Wednesday night, wearing red and holding signs in support of their teachers. GALLERY: Madison teachers and community protest amid...
MADISON, OH
The Guardian

The autistic women denied a diagnosis for decades

The inaccurate cliche goes that autism is a case of ‘extreme male brain’ – and for years, women and girls were excluded from some studies, meaning those with the condition have been undiagnosed or misunderstood. But during the past 20 years, the proportion of people diagnosed with autism who are women and girls has increased – and some estimates now suggest that they make up around one in three of those who meet the diagnostic criteria.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Finance Assistant (Lettings) - Part-time

Finance Assistant (Lettings) required as soon as possible. (pro rata salary £11,755 - £12,453). Maidstone Grammar School is seeking to appoint a new member to join our highly regarded support team in the Bursary, which is a busy department dealing with school trips administration, lettings, orders, payments and a variety of other tasks.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy