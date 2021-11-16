KS2 PPA Teacher - Gillingham - January 2022 - Contract
KS2 PPA Teacher
Full Time / Part Time - Fixed Term Contract
January 2022 to July 2022
Gillingham
Are you an experienced KS2 Teacher?
Are you looking for a new challenge and have exceptional behaviour management experience?
Are you looking to be a part of a school thriving for excellence?
If you have answered yes to the above, then read on as this may be the perfect opportunity for you…
Classic Education is recruiting for an enthusiastic and experienced KS2 PPA Teacher, for a Primary School in Gillingham, who has an Ofsted rating of 'Good'.
This Practitioner must be able to encourage and motivate children to aspire to be successful and achieve the best they can.
The school aim to provide a happy, safe and fun school environment for the children and staff.
There is a possibility for this role to be considered as a job share.
If you are a teacher with the following attributes, then I look forward to hearing from you;
- QTS and experience of working within a Primary setting
- Passionate to assist with the children's learning
- Has the highest expectations and strives for excellence
- Is committed to continuous professional development
- Will make a positive contribution to our school
- Has a 'can do' approach
- Excellent classroom practice with high expectations for achievements and behaviour
In return, the school can offer;
- Fantastic children who are excited about learning
- Excellent CPD opportunities
- Established links with other schools to develop leadership skills further
- Strong leadership with a clear sense about where the school is heading
- Great support network for our staff
If you have the necessary skills and requirements, please send your CV to Anita Holman
I look forward to hearing from you.
