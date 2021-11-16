Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT
An Outstanding Primary School in the East London Borough of Hackney is currently seeking a Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT to join their KS2 team in January 2022. This is a full time, and permanent post.
What the school can offer you:
- Outstanding Teacher Training & CPD programmes
- Friendly and supportive staff team
- Large and modern environment – lots of room for progression
- Successful & experienced SLT
- TLR opportunities for experienced teachers (dependent on experience)
The Head Teacher is seeking a passionate and ambitious Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT who has been graded as good / outstanding in recent lesson observations and has a brilliant track record of inspiring and motivating the younger generation!
If this Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT opportunity sounds perfect for you, please read below for more details.
Job Details – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT
- Teaching a Year 3 class
- Open to experienced Year 3 Primary Teachers / Year 3 Primary NQTs
- TLR opportunities available for experienced Year 3 teachers
- Outstanding NQT induction and mentoring programmes
- January 2022 start
- Full time & permanent position
- MPS1 – UPS3
School Description – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT
- Outstanding Primary School
- 4 Form Entry
- Successful & strong Head Teacher and SLT
- Large and modern setting
- Excellent CPD opportunities
Person Specification – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT
- Must hold UK QTS and have experience of teaching in British Schools
- Ideally have experience of teaching Year 3
- Willing to work hard and provide top quality education
- Passionate about teaching and inspiring the younger generation
- Graded good / outstanding in recent lesson observations
If you are a Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT interested in working at this Outstanding Primary School, I urge you to apply as soon as possible. The staff and SLT are very welcoming and would accommodate informal visits and phone calls before committing to an interview.
Need more information? Call Megan at Clarus Education (London) for a confidential and friendly chat!
Please see our website page headed ‘About’ and scroll to the bottom to see our ‘Privacy Notice’ for an explanation about how we use information we collect about you.
