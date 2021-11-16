Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

An Outstanding Primary School in the East London Borough of Hackney is currently seeking a Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT to join their KS2 team in January 2022. This is a full time, and permanent post.

What the school can offer you:

Outstanding Teacher Training & CPD programmes

Friendly and supportive staff team

Large and modern environment – lots of room for progression

Successful & experienced SLT

TLR opportunities for experienced teachers (dependent on experience)

The Head Teacher is seeking a passionate and ambitious Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT who has been graded as good / outstanding in recent lesson observations and has a brilliant track record of inspiring and motivating the younger generation!

If this Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT opportunity sounds perfect for you, please read below for more details.

Job Details – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

Teaching a Year 3 class

Open to experienced Year 3 Primary Teachers / Year 3 Primary NQTs

TLR opportunities available for experienced Year 3 teachers

Outstanding NQT induction and mentoring programmes

January 2022 start

Full time & permanent position

MPS1 – UPS3

School Description – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

Outstanding Primary School

4 Form Entry

Successful & strong Head Teacher and SLT

Large and modern setting

Excellent CPD opportunities

Person Specification – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

Must hold UK QTS and have experience of teaching in British Schools

Ideally have experience of teaching Year 3

Willing to work hard and provide top quality education

Passionate about teaching and inspiring the younger generation

Graded good / outstanding in recent lesson observations

If you are a Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT interested in working at this Outstanding Primary School, I urge you to apply as soon as possible. The staff and SLT are very welcoming and would accommodate informal visits and phone calls before committing to an interview.

