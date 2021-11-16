ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPrWB_0cynZKbb00

Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

An Outstanding Primary School in the East London Borough of Hackney is currently seeking a Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT to join their KS2 team in January 2022. This is a full time, and permanent post.

What the school can offer you:

  • Outstanding Teacher Training & CPD programmes
  • Friendly and supportive staff team
  • Large and modern environment – lots of room for progression
  • Successful & experienced SLT
  • TLR opportunities for experienced teachers (dependent on experience)

The Head Teacher is seeking a passionate and ambitious Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT who has been graded as good / outstanding in recent lesson observations and has a brilliant track record of inspiring and motivating the younger generation!

If this Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT opportunity sounds perfect for you, please read below for more details.

Job Details – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

  • Teaching a Year 3 class
  • Open to experienced Year 3 Primary Teachers / Year 3 Primary NQTs
  • TLR opportunities available for experienced Year 3 teachers
  • Outstanding NQT induction and mentoring programmes
  • January 2022 start
  • Full time & permanent position
  • MPS1 – UPS3

School Description – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

  • Outstanding Primary School
  • 4 Form Entry
  • Successful & strong Head Teacher and SLT
  • Large and modern setting
  • Excellent CPD opportunities

Person Specification – Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

  • Must hold UK QTS and have experience of teaching in British Schools
  • Ideally have experience of teaching Year 3
  • Willing to work hard and provide top quality education
  • Passionate about teaching and inspiring the younger generation
  • Graded good / outstanding in recent lesson observations

If you are a Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT interested in working at this Outstanding Primary School, I urge you to apply as soon as possible. The staff and SLT are very welcoming and would accommodate informal visits and phone calls before committing to an interview.

Need more information? Call Megan at Clarus Education (London) for a confidential and friendly chat!

Please see our website page headed ‘About’ and scroll to the bottom to see our ‘Privacy Notice’ for an explanation about how we use information we collect about you.

Year 3 Primary Teacher / Year 3 Primary NQT

Comments / 0

Related
Montrose Daily Press

Teachers of the year honored after extremely difficult year

Three Montrose County School District teachers were named teachers of the year at a reception and presentation at the Montrose Pavilion on Nov. 18, 2021. A record amount of teachers were nominated for the award for the 2020-21 school year after one of the most difficult years of working in education.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Training#Head Teacher#Induction#Uk#Successful#Slt Large#British
hngnews.com

Two McFarland teachers selected for Teacher of the Year award

Over the last two years, two McFarland High School marketing teachers have been nominated and selected for the Teacher of the Year award from the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association. Sarah Hart Olson won the award in 2020, and was followed by fellow McFarland marketing teacher Ginger Verhulst in 2021. McFarland’s...
MCFARLAND, WI
Great Bend Post

Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees announced

Two Great Bend teachers have been nominated as candidates for the Kansas Teacher of the Year. Dara Touslee, kindergarten teacher at Park Elementary School, and Joseph Bliven, an eighth-grade science teacher at Great Bend Middle School, were introduced to the Great Bend Board of Education at their monthly meeting on Monday.
KANSAS STATE
Craig Daily Press

Vanzo recognized as Teacher of the Year finalist

In a room full of her robotics students Tuesday, Cristina Vanzo received recognition for being a finalist for Colorado’s Teacher of the Year. Complete with cake and flowers, administrators and fellow teachers gathered in her classroom to celebrate her accomplishments being recognized at the state level. “I’m feeling really humble...
CRAIG, CO
ArchDaily

Primary School in Wesoła / xystudio

Manufacturers: Ponzio, Tarkett, Wienerberger, Holzprof, Rector. Text description provided by the architects. The story of the expansion of the school in Wesoła is actually a story about saving 20 beautiful trees. It was determined in the PFU (functional and utility program) that the new part of the building should be located in front of the existing school. However, when we saw the group of old trees growing there we were sure the location should be changed, cutting down these trees would be unreasonable. Enlargement of the school was inevitable, all we had to do was to find a new location. We went for a walk. Behind the school, there was a three-meter-high embankment overgrown with bushes. The decision was made immediately – the new building will go through the embankment. From that point, we had much more possibilities.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
county10.com

Local teacher receives WAHPERD Teacher of the Year award

(Riverton, WY) – Rendezvous Elementary shared Monday that their teacher Jay Dayton was named the Wyoming Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation ​and Dance 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. “This award recognizes members for outstanding teaching in adapted physical education, health education, recreation, dance education, and physical education at the...
RIVERTON, WY
bigrapidsnews.com

Midlanders honored as Music Teachers of the Year

Teaching private piano lessons wasn't the music education career that Mary Ann Anschutz first envisioned. For Melanie Zimmer, playing the piano at all seemed a burden at one point. Decades later, Anschutz and Zimmer were recently honored as Mid-Michigan Music Teachers Association Teachers of the Year by the Michigan Music...
MUSIC
wbrc.com

Hueytown Primary opens to students

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Primary officially opened its doors to students Monday, November 15, 2021. The school serves approximately 525 students. It combines the K-2 students from North Highland Elementary and the old Hueytown Elementary. Dr. Tara Foster, the principal, said the first day went great and students and...
HUEYTOWN, AL
hometownsource.com

Albertville Primary: November students of the month

In November, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Respect. The students learned how they can show respect to others in a variety of ways through words and actions. One student from each kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a yellow “Respect” bracelet, a certificate, and a treat coupon for McDonald’s and Culver’s.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
The Guardian

Primary Care Development Lead

HUC is a positive force for change. We’re transforming health provision to make it smarter, faster and more responsive to patients’ needs. Using the experience you have gained working within a Primary Care setting, as Development Lead you will play an integral part in the execution of HUC’s strategy for Primary Care growth and vision. Driven by the desire to develop new, innovative, quality Primary Care services to improve patient outcomes, you will be setting the standards others aspire to.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

Students Happy To Be Back At Curley School After Over A Week Of Remote Learning

BOSTON (CBS) — Students returned to the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain on Monday after over a week of remote learning due to a COVID outbreak. “I am happy to have him back in school. It’s really important to have him in person,” said mother Alison Moreno. Some of the younger students struggled to adjust to the remote learning. “I really did not like being online, it was tough doing all the work,” said sixth-grader Jakayla McNeil. “It’s hard for five-year-olds doing remote learning, they have a tough time sitting in front of the computer,” Moreno explained. Parents are hoping Boston Public Schools learned...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy