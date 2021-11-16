ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fighting Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

The United States is deeply concerned about reports of intensive fighting today between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We urge both sides to...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

U.S. GCC Iran Working Group Statement

Senior officials of the United States (U.S.) and the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), convened their Working Group on Iran at the GCC’s headquarters in Riyadh on November 17, as decided by the U.S.-GCC Foreign Ministerial on September 23. The Working Group affirmed the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and the members of the GCC and our shared determination to contribute to regional security and stability, under the framework of the GCC-US Strategic Partnership.
Asbarez News

UPDATED: Azerbaijan Launches Massive Attack on Armenia; Russia Mediates Ceasefire

Unconfirmed Reports Place the Armenian Death Toll at 15. 12 Soldier Taken Hostage by Azerbaijan, which Confirmed it is Holding Armenians. Azerbaijani forces launched a massive attack on Armenia’s eastern border in the Syunik Province on Tuesday in an attempt to breach Armenia’s sovereign territory. Later on Tuesday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry announced that a ceasefire went into effect through the mediation of Russia.
mix929.com

Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, without elaborating. Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan after a border clash in...
Asbarez News

Pashinyan Says Azerbaijan Attempted to Invade Armenia; Fires Defense Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said that Azerbaijani forces attempted to breach Armenia’s sovereign territory at an unspecified area, likening it to an invasion. He also fired his defense minister, Arshak Karapetyan, blaming him for the border incursion attempt. In its statement Armenia’s Security Council said that at about...
dallassun.com

Azerbaijan, Armenia Mark Anniversary Of End Of Nagorno-Karabakh War

Armenians and Azerbaijanis have commemorated the first anniversary of the ending of their bloody six-week war in Nagorno-Karabakh in starkly different ways, highlighting the continued tensions over the breakaway region. The peace deal that ended last year's war was hailed as a triumph in Azerbaijan, but the loss sparked months...
newschain

Azerbaijan marks first anniversary of victory in six-week battle with Armenia

Tens of thousands marched across Azerbaijan’s capital to mark the one-year anniversary of the country’s victory in the six-week battle over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev declared November 8 as Victory Day to mark the capture of the strategic city of Shusha by Azerbaijani forces. The city’s capture forced Armenia...
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits Ethiopia

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Ethiopia from November 18 to November 20. Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior government officials, African Union representatives, and other international partners to discuss opportunities that advance a negotiated and sustainable cessation of hostilities and an end to the conflict. The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia and ensuring that life-saving humanitarian aid reaches all Ethiopians in need.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Trilateral Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo today in Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the two vice foreign ministers reaffirmed that trilateral cooperation between the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan is essential to tackling the most pressing challenges of the 21st Century in the region and across the globe.
U.S. Department of State

Denunciation of Cuban Government’s Response to Peaceful Demonstrations

The United States commends the courage and will of the Cuban people who stood in the face of government repression to make their voices heard yesterday. The Cuban regime again blocked the voices of the Cuban people rather than listen to them, forgoing opportunities for dialogue and positive change for the future of Cuba.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roll

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Idan Roll today and welcomed the Deputy Foreign Minister to Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership and regional security issues. The Deputy Secretary reiterated the Administration’s firm belief that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity. The Deputy Secretary also emphasized the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
Birmingham Star

The EU should be more worried about America than Russia or China

The EU is weighing up the first draft of its new ?Strategic Compass? ? a document that, once eventually agreed, will guide the bloc's security policy for up to a decade, defining what Brussels sees as threat and how it will react. The head of the organisation's foreign relations, Josep...
msmagazine.com

The U.S. Should Stop Being Hypocritical When It Comes to Ending Child Marriage

Our girls are not passports; they are human beings deserving of freedom and choice, especially when it comes to marriage. Over two years ago, the U.S. government published a report titled “How the U.S. Immigration System Encourages Child Marriages.” The report highlighted inadequate policies that, to this day, fail to protect vulnerable girls and allow child marriage to continue in the United States.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Tunisian President Saied

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with President Kais Saied to discuss recent developments in Tunisia, including the formation of the new government and steps to alleviate the economic situation. The Secretary encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia’s significant political, economic, and social challenges and to respond to the Tunisian people’s aspirations for continued democratic progress.
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated after coup, protester killed

Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed. The veteran general has headed a Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures, with Hamdok as prime minister leading the cabinet.
