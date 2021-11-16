Our world in photos: November 16

The photo of Charlotte Weir as she prepared to dance for the sultan – on stage with the “Nomad Dancers” at the Turkish Festival in Washington D.C. on October 3. The Whirling Dervish performer is Tulga Kamis of Ankara Turkey. The whirling dervishes are part of the Mevlevi Order, a sect of Sufism born in the 13th century, also known as the Mevlevis. The goal of the whirling is for the dervish to “empty” himself of all distractions. At the Turkish Festival in Washington D.C. on October 3.
In New York City, we're still riding the high of the first NYC Marathon since 2019. We looked back at photographs of the marathon, starting from the very first one, which looped Central Park in 1970. We also collected photos of poignant airport reunions around the world as countries, including the US, lifted travel restrictions to vaccinated visitors. The photographer Spandita Malik is headed back to India when the restrictions lift, to continue her photo work, a harsh critique on gendered violence in her home country.
The last lunar eclipse of the year took place overnight into Friday morning and was visible in several parts of the world. The moon almost entirely passed into the earth's shadow and was illuminated by the sun, casting a reddish glow. Because it was 99.1% of the moon, and not the whole moon, it's considered a partial lunar eclipse.
I’ve had several viewers ask about our weekend sky (so crisp and clear!) and just what is off to the side of the crescent moon. That’s Venus and it will pass to the other side tonight. All month you’ll be able to see Venus up there and as the month progresses Saturn and Jupiter show up also:
ON THIS DAY IN 1914, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “NEW HAVEN, CONN., Nov. 21 (A.P.) — Harvard’s football juggernaut crushed the Yale eleven by a score of 36 to 0 in the Blue ‘bowl’ here this afternoon while 71,000 spectators watched the gridiron rout in stupefied amazement. The Crimson machine rushed up and down the field almost at will, scoring in every one of the four periods of play and, when the sixty minutes of battle had elapsed, had succeeded in rolling up the largest number of points ever registered against an Eli eleven. With the exception of the 1885 Yale victory of 48 to 0, it was the greatest score ever made in the thirty-four games played since 1875. The one-sided score fails to give the slightest inkling of the thrilling scope of the play, of the remarkable strategy and individual brilliancy with which the game fairly bristled. Surrounded by more than a third of a mile of towering tiers of humanity, the two elevens struggled back and forth the length of the gridiron, every second or third play bringing the thousands to their feet, so intense was the excitement and spectacular the play.”
The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
A cat with a facial condition is seeking adoption into a forever home after receiving “zero applications”. Kaya the cat has a congenital facial abnormality making her look a bit different, but that doesn’t stop her from being “super affectionate and playful”. Five and a half month old Kaya is...
Today, Brooklyn Bird Watch features a Heather Wolf photo of the American Crow. A fascinating and familiar bird considered to be one of the smartest birds. The Crow will, if necessary, learn to use a tool to help it obtain food. The Cornell Lab tells us that the crow will “eat almost anything”: earthworms, insects, small animals, garbage, and chicks they rob from nests. They are common sights in treetops, fields, roadsides, and in habitats ranging from open woods and empty beaches to town centers.
An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
