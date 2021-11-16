Our world in photos: November 16

ON THIS DAY IN 1914, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “NEW HAVEN, CONN., Nov. 21 (A.P.) — Harvard’s football juggernaut crushed the Yale eleven by a score of 36 to 0 in the Blue ‘bowl’ here this afternoon while 71,000 spectators watched the gridiron rout in stupefied amazement. The Crimson machine rushed up and down the field almost at will, scoring in every one of the four periods of play and, when the sixty minutes of battle had elapsed, had succeeded in rolling up the largest number of points ever registered against an Eli eleven. With the exception of the 1885 Yale victory of 48 to 0, it was the greatest score ever made in the thirty-four games played since 1875. The one-sided score fails to give the slightest inkling of the thrilling scope of the play, of the remarkable strategy and individual brilliancy with which the game fairly bristled. Surrounded by more than a third of a mile of towering tiers of humanity, the two elevens struggled back and forth the length of the gridiron, every second or third play bringing the thousands to their feet, so intense was the excitement and spectacular the play.”

