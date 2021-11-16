ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Brewster Plays a Small Role in Taylor Swift Directed Short Film

By Jess
 5 days ago
It looks like we were on to something. We needed a few days to wind down from the release of Red (Taylor's Version) and the All Too Well (10 minute version) as well as the All Too Well short film. It was an emotional weekend, but it made us stronger (and...

imdb.com

Taylor Swift Drops "All Too Well" Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink

We might be Ok, but we're not fine at all—Taylor Swift just released her achingly beautiful short film! In addition to dropping her re-recorded Red album on Friday, Nov. 12, the superstar singer released a short film for her 10-minute version of "All Too Well." Swift starred in the visual—which she wrote and directed—alongside Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink. Before Swifties around the world got to see the film, she treated New York fans to a special premiere. "We have provided tissues," Swift told the crowd. "You do not need to be stoic, serious, or anything that...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Says Making the 'All Too Well' Short Film Was 'as All-Consuming as Writing a Song' (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift is feeling good after the highly-anticipated, long-awaited, re-release of Red and Friday's premiere of All Too Well: The Short Film. The 31-year-old songstress spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet at the theatrical debut of the film in New York's Lincoln Square where she dished on what went into making it all come together.
MOVIES
Complex

Taylor Swift Delivers ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Along With “All Too Well” Short Film

After months of anticipation, Taylor Swift has finally delivered an updated version of 2012’s Red. The project marks the second drop in Swift’s ongoing reissue series, which kicked off in April with the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The Grammy winner’s decision to rerecord her first six albums came after music executive Scooter Braun purchased her former label Big Machine Records in 2019, and ultimately sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Heartbroken With 'All Too Well' Short Film

The Grammy-winning artist unleashes the Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink-starring video just hours after she unleashes her latest re-released album, 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has finally unleashed a music video for "All Too Well" nearly a decade since the song's release. After "All Too Well: The Short Film" arrived on Friday night, November 12, many fans expressed their heartbreak over the tragic love story.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Performs ‘All Too Well (10-Minute Version)’ for the First Time at Short Film Premiere

New York City’s AMC Lincoln Center theater erupted with cheers on Friday as guests clad in red dresses, scarves and berets danced and sang along to lyric videos from Red (Taylor’s Version), waiting for their queen, Taylor Swift, to arrive at the All Too Well: The Short Film premiere. “Please take your seats so our showing can begin,” an overhead voice said, putting an end to the dance party but not the buzzing crowd, who eagerly looked toward the theater entrance every so often, hoping to see the star they’d been waiting for. To pass the time, lyric videos for “Holy Ground...
MOVIES
Billboard

Inside Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film Premiere: Sobbing, Sing-Alongs & A Surprise Performance

Fans gathered at the AMC Lincoln Square location in Manhattan and were ushered into one movie theater, where tracks from Red (Taylor’s Version) played onscreen, causing mass sing-alongs to re-recorded versions of “22,” “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “Holy Ground,” among others. Attendees were also handed a packet of All Too Well-branded tissues upon entry, just in case the short film’s emotion walloped them a little too hard.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
imdb.com

Taylor Swift's All Too Well Short Film Has Higher Letterboxd Ratings Than Parasite

If you haven't been online in the past four days, then you may have missed the big news: musical icon Taylor Swift just added director to her long list of accolades. Along with a 30 song album, Swift dropped "All Too Well," a short film based on the 10-minute version of her famous song, released back in 2012. As you may know, this here film website doesn't usually follow the goings-on of pop stars, but Swift has made herself pretty damn impossible to ignore, given the absolute insanity taking over social media right now. In fact, her power is no longer...
MOVIES
