The difference between stuffing and dressing is just as distinct as people from the south and folks from the north. They are night and day. The great debate has always been, which is better. I'm biased, but I say cornbread dressing. Regardless, the biggest differences in each dish are the bread and what it is mixed with. Other additives such as seasoning, veggies, meats, soups, and broth are limitless. Everyone has a special recipe that separates their dish from everyone else. I know I do. However, there are a few ingredients that go into each dish that can not be substituted.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO