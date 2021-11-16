ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Barnes excited for Vols-Villanova game

By Wes Rucker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of people are excited for Saturday's Tennessee-Villanova game on Saturday. Rick Barnes is one of them. Barnes spoke with reporters before Tuesday's practice...

Notebook: Vol blitz ETSU in game 2 of regular season

Tennessee posted another strong showing heading into the Mohegan Sun tournament in Connecticut, downing East Tennessee State 94-62. Tennessee (2-0) now has a couple wins under its belt heading into Saturday’s tournament where the Vols will face off against Villanova and one of Purdue or North Carolina. Here are three...
WATCH: Rick Barnes Reacts to Tennessee Win Against UT Martin

The Tennessee Volunteers began their season with a boom on Tuesday night in Knoxville. The deep ball was flying all night as Tennessee took down UT Martin in the season opener by a score of 90-62. Although, it wasn’t just a good night from three-point range. In fact, it was...
Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 18 Vols beat ETSU 94-62

Everything Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said on Sunday afternoon, after his 18th-ranked Vols beat ETSU 94-62 at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “I do think we made strides from our last game. We weren’t very good defensively (against UT Martin). The things where we took some steps forward today, the things we had talked about, we had to do better defensively. We did that today. Do we have to get a lot better? We have to get a lot better. Our guards, against Villanova, are going to have to guard guards in the post. Des (Oliver) went to that a little tonight, where he was putting guards in the post and trying to post there when (ETSU was) looking to try to get some buckets. But as long as we keep trying to improve — and I think we did today, the things we worked on after the first game. We came out today and I thought we were really consciously locked in. We did a better job with our scouting report than we did in the first game, overall. And obviously Des, who I’ve gotten to respect for, is going to do just a great job there. They do a lot of things that we do too. You would expect that.
WATCH: Barnes Meets With The Media Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Tip-Off

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media Tuesday ahead of the Vols’ trip to Uncasville, Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The Vols’ have started Barnes’ seventh season in Knoxville well, earning a pair of 25-plus point victories over instate foes UT-Martin and ETSU. The challenge increases...
Barnes has 'utmost respect' for Villanova's Jay Wright

Even in a sport full of players who generally competed against each other on summer circuits as children, it’s a bit too early in the college basketball season to know exactly what you’ll see from an opponent heading into a game. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and Villanova coach Jay Wright...
WATCH: Barnes, Bailey Talk Ahead Of ETSU Game

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes and senior shooting guard Victor Bailey Jr. met with the local media over Zoom Thursday. The Vols are 1-0 after defeating UT-Martin 90-62 to open up the season Tuesday night. Tennessee’s offense shined while its defense left something to be desired. UT made a program record 17 three-pointers in the win.
Barnes talks Zeigler’s growth, spotlight of facing Villanova

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes and freshman guard Zakai Zeigler met with members of the local media Tuesday to discuss the freshman's growth and their upcoming matchup with Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, this weekend. Here’s two takeaways from what they said. Zeigler’s...
Hoop Notes: Rick Barnes far from settled on Vols' rotation

Rick Barnes isn’t settled on his rotation through Tennessee basketball’s first two games of the season — not even close. “I still think it is a work in progress with how we do it,” Barnes said before his team’s practice Tuesday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. “We talk about it. It is going to get down to our rotation will be based on reliability, what we can expect every time we put someone in. Can they be consistent with it?”
Villanova vs. Tennessee preview [How to Watch]

Saturday, 20 November, 1:00 p.m tip, Mohegan Sun Arena, CT. TV: ESPN News (Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)) Radio: Villanova Sports Radio Network (Whitey Rigsby/Steve Pinone) (106.1 The Breeze, iHeartRadio) All-Time Series: Villanova leads 3-1 (Last meeting: 85-76 win for Cats at the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2017. The...
Villanova Gives Vols Early Season Lesson

There wasn’t much that went right for Tennessee in its 71-53 loss to No. 5 Villanova in the first game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Saturday. Villanova jumped out to a 9-0 lead, led for nearly 39 minutes —27 minutes by double digits— and shut down a Tennessee offense that had been stellar through two games against lesser opponents.
Notebook: Offense falters as Vols drop first test to Villanova

Tennessee faced its first real challenge of the season Saturday afternoon when it squared off with No. 5 Villanova at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. The No. 17 Vols dropped the ball in their first test, falling to the Wildcats 71-53. Here are three takeaways from...
Rick Barnes after Villanova loss: 'We will keep taking our shots'

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Santiago Vescovi was shaking his head, already answering with a no before the question was even finished. Was there anything positive the junior guard could take away from No. 17 Tennessee getting drilled by No. 5 Villanova 71-53 on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena?
WATCH: Barnes, Zeigler talk Vols' rout of UNC

Saturday was a rough day for Tennessee basketball. Sunday was a really good one. One day after a disappointing performance in a loss to fifth-ranked Villanova, the 17th-ranked Vols wrecked 18th-ranked North Carolina in an 89-72 win at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
