Critical Race Theory (CRT) came from the work of Derrick Bell, a 1960s civil rights lawyer and Harvard professor, who apparently was dissatisfied with the pace of implementation of civil rights legislation in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Whether that dissatisfaction was more justified or just assumed is today immaterial; it was real. Given the multitude of opportunists for whom nothing is ever fast enough, big enough, inclusive enough, costly enough, etc., there was bound to be someone who claimed that progress was insufficient (it’s possible) and repression was everywhere (also theoretically possible, if unprovable).

