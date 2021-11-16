A shaking good harvest

Vertical farming has attracted a lot of attention—and a lot of investment—as a more-sustainable alternative to traditional field farms. But it's not a perfect solution—at least, not as many vertical farms currently operate, says Brandon Alexander, co-founder and CEO of Iron Ox, a San Carlos, Calif.-based hydroponic farming and ag-tech company. Take, for example, vertical farms' extensive use of grow lights: "Now we’ve replaced one of our best renewable resources, the sun, with LEDs," says Alexander, who spent summers in his childhood on his grandparents' Texas field farm. "It’s like we took the most natural part of growing and made it artificial, and so now you get energy waste with everything that you grow."
