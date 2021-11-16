ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Florida Land Trust announces it saved Little NaNa Dune

News Leader
 8 days ago

North Florida Land Trust announced it has raised...

www.fbnewsleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Finger Lakes Land trust announces newly protected land

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) announced it has permanently protected 508 acres of farmland at Valley View Farm, located in Cortland and Onondaga counties. Owned and operated by Mike and Joan Franklin, the farm is comprised of multiple parcels in the towns of Scott and Spafford near the south end of Skaneateles Lake.
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust announces the conservation of 215 acres adjacent to Morrow Mountain State Park

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Three Rivers Land Trust: Only a half-mile away from the Hardaway Site, a National Historic Landmark known for its Native American archeological significance, and adjacent to Morrow Mountain State Park in Badin, NC are 215 acres of unique forest and rare plant species, now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust.
BADIN, NC
whatnowatlanta.com

Atlanta Land Trust is Taking on the Development of a Challenging Infill Site

The Atlanta Land Trust has submitted plans to rezone multiple parcels to develop a forty-two mixed-income housing unit project at the corner of Donnelly Avenue SW and Peeples Street SW. The rezoning is needed for the Trust at Oakland City development to accommodate a greater density than what is currently allowed on the properties.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Atlanta Land Trust proposes mixed-income housing with BeltLine access

With the Atlanta BeltLine dramatically raising property values along its path, the Atlanta Land Trust wants to build a residential development that includes affordable homes adjacent to the Westside Trail. Q4 Defining Atlanta: Downtown Atlanta on the Verge. Hear from real estate and economic development experts while enjoying networking, socially...
REAL ESTATE
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Yarrow Brown: Community Land Trusts aid housing affordability

We’ve talked a lot of about new tools needed to expand the region’s housing opportunities, whether it’s in the form of zoning, financing or taxation. Among them is a Community Land Trust (CLT). It’s a type of shared equity home ownership program which provides affordable home ownership opportunities to lower-...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nana#North Florida Land Trust
Napa Valley Register

Land Trust of Napa County increases size of Wragg Ridge Preserve

Land Trust of Napa County announced an addition to the Wragg Ridge Preserve that the Land Trust purchased in 2018 at the southern end of Lake Berryessa. The new 40-acre addition is surrounded on three sides by the preserve. With this addition, the preserve now totals 1,950 acres. “We’re excited...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
wjct.org

Land Trust raises remaining funds to cover American Beach dunes purchase

The nonprofit North Florida Land Trust announced Friday it's raised the money needed to pay off a loan used to purchase a portion of the Little NaNa Dune System in historic American Beach. The organization said media coverage helped it find the remaining $150,000 from an anonymous donor that was...
ADVOCACY
nerej.com

Barnstable Land Trust hires Utile for Twin Brooks development project

Hyannis, MA Barnstable Land Trust (BLT) has selected Utile, a Boston-based architecture and planning firm, to help develop an alternative design concept for the proposed development on the 40-acre Twin Brooks Golf Course, one of the largest open spaces remaining in town. The goal is to generate a community-supported vision that integrates land conservation with healthy, human-scaled development.
POLITICS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Land Trust Conserves 4,000 Acres, Shatters 10-Year Record

The Land Trust reports that in 2021, more than 4,000 acres were conserved. For the organization, this is the single biggest year in conserved acreage in the last decade—for a total of 31,511 protected acres in its history. Even in a turbulent year, there are several more projects in progress and the Land Trust expects to carry this momentum into 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Nisqually Valley News

Land Trust Protects Two Key Properties Along Ohop Creek

The Nisqually Land Trust has added two properties central to the restoration of the Ohop Creek to its index, protecting them in perpetuity. Ohop Creek is one of the two main tributaries to the Nisqually River, and the new acquisitions include 45 acres of floodplain and over one-half mile of Ohop Creek shoreline, which is used by threatened Chinook salmon and steelhead trout.
REAL ESTATE
sandhillssentinel.com

Town delays action on agreement with land trust

The Southern Pines Town Council was scheduled to approve a lease agreement with the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust on Tuesday. The lease is for a portion of the old Southern Pines Primary School designated for the Blanchie Carter Discovery Park. A purchase agreement was approved by the school...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Citizens Voice

North Branch Land Trust names new executive director

The North Branch Land Trust has a new executive director. Members of the board of directors announced Tuesday that Ellen Ferretti would take over the organization’s top position on Nov. 15. Ferretti currently serves as the director of the Brandywine Conservancy in Chadds Ford. She will succeed Paul Lumia, who...
ECONOMY
goodmorningwilton.com

Letter: Wilton Land Trust says Managing Invasive Species “Takes a Village”

The following letter is in response to an earlier letter to the editor published Nov. 18. The Wilton Land Conservation Trust cares deeply about the condition of Wilton’s environment. The WLCT is an independent and privately funded nonprofit 501(C)3 organization that works to restore ecosystems by integrating the latest science and best practices into its land management plans, stewardship work, restoration projects, and educational community programs. Every year, the WLCT works toward a conservation and land management strategy to protect, maintain, and improve the lands we all love and cherish.
WILTON, CT
wnax.com

CFRA And Nebraska Land Trust Hosting Conservation Easement Workshop

The Center for Rural Affairs and the Nebraska Land Trust are offering a free program Tuesday November 23 on-line with the focus conservation easements. Center’s Policy Associate Justin Carter says it’s geared towards beginning farmers and ranchers and starts at 5 pm and runs for one hour. He says CFRA...
AGRICULTURE
News Leader

Merger might be in the works

In its efforts to have the Amelia River Waterfront Community Redevelopment Area agency reactivated, the Fernandina Beach City Commission solicited applications for a CRA advisory board. However, the…
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Daily Local News

Willistown land trust records microplastics in local watersheds

WILLISTOWN—The Watershed Protection Program at Willistown Conservation Trust is unveiling new data about the presence of microplastics within the Ridley, Crum, and Darby creek watersheds, underscoring the need to slow their harmful spread by documenting microplastic pollution in local streams and enacting land protection measures, according to a news release from the organization.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy