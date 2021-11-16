ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Un-Break My Heart

News Leader
 8 days ago

Baptist Heart Specialists take patient from ‘on the way out’...

www.fbnewsleader.com

EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
survivornet.com

31-Year-Old Woman Now Has Eight Tumors & Stage Four Synovial Sarcoma After Her Doctors Ignored Her Symptoms for More Than Five Years; Advocating for Yourself

A woman has eight tumors and was recently diagnosed with synovial sarcoma after her doctors ignored her symptoms for more than five years. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from the cells that hold the body together. They can occur in muscles, nerves, bones, fat, tendons, cartilage or other forms of connective tissues.
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
survivornet.com

Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Aungelique Proctor Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer After Months of Feeling Rundown, Exhausted

TV Anchor Turns The Camera On Herself Amid Stomach Cancer Battle. Beloved Atlanta television anchor Aungelique Proctor is battling stomach cancer after months of feeling fatigue and exhaustion that at one point left her unable to climb stairs. She waited, however, to see a doctor until after her three daughters had left home to return to college.
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman dies eight times after she refused to take a COVID jab

An unvaccinated woman who experienced eight cardiac arrests while she was hospitalised due to COVID-19 is now urging people to get vaccines. 35-year-old Gemma Roberts was taken to Warrington Hospital and had to be resuscitated eight times after her heart stopped. Her ordeal began in August when she was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.
survivornet.com

‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals Best Friend Battling Cancer After COVID Vaccination Led To Discovery Of Brain Tumor

'Bachelor' Star Gets Involved In Brain Cancer Research After His Friend's Diagnosis. Tim Robards, who appeared as the original bachelor on the Australian version of the popular reality show, is helping to raise funds for cancer research as an ambassador for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation after his friend Tom Barrett, 41, learned he had brain cancer.
HuffingtonPost

Doctors Misdiagnosed Both My Friend And Me. I Lived. She Didn't.

I was in a dusty dorm room hallway when Tori told me. “It’s cancer. Ovarian. Stage IIIC,” she said into the phone in an eerily calm way. Actually, calm is what she would remain over the next 1½ years of her cancer battle ― the opposite of my assumed reaction to such a diagnosis, which would be abject panic.
InspireMore

Youngest Preemie To Survive Sets Guinness World Record — Wait Until You See Him Now!

When Michelle Butler went into labor on July, 4, 2020, she had no idea she was about to bring a future world record holder into the world. On July 5, Michelle gave birth to twins Curtis Zy-Keith Means and C’Asya Means at just 21 weeks and one day pregnant. At 132 days early, they were the youngest preemies ever cared for at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. They were given just a 1 percent chance of survival.
Knowridge Science Report

If you have high blood pressure, eat some yogurt

In a recent study published in the International Dairy Journal, researchers found yogurt consumption can help lower blood pressure in older adults with elevated levels. The study is from the University of Maine and elsewhere. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, and high blood pressure is a leading...
BBC

Grieving family's vaccine plea after 27-year-old's Covid death

The father of an unvaccinated 27-year-old woman who died from Covid-19 says he has "no doubt" she would still be alive if she had received the jab. Rashelle Baird, from Brechin, died last week in Dundee's Ninewells Hospital after contracting the virus. Stephen Baird said mother-of-three Rashelle had put off...
survivornet.com

Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, Heads to Florida for Second Opinion As She Awaits Test Results To Determine If ‘Cancer Is Still In the Body’

Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020 and the cancer spread to one of her lungs this past September. Most recently, she shared that she’s waiting on blood test results that will reveal if her cancer is still present and whether or not she’ll need more treatment after recently having a part of her left lung removed. She’s also seeking a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida location.
saintpaulrepublicans.us

News Blackout on Vaccine Injuries Needs to End

In October when posting the article, “Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness,” I, Publius Jr, had contacted a local newspaper reporter about John O’Looney’s experiences with his claims of a false narrative of the pandemic and the vaccinations. John O’Looney is a Funeral Director in Milton Keynes, England and if you remember he was saying the pandemic seemed to attack nursing homes only and he had suspicions some residents had been euthanized instead of dying from SARS COV2. Later he noticed the uptick in deaths he believed were from the vaccines administered. The reporter responded with a belief more in medical professionals rather than a funeral director in England named O’Looney. Sounds like a crazy name but in England their term for crazy is “Balmy.”
