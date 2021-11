It was chilly Saturday morning at 2:00 a.m. when my neighbor looked outside and saw a white-haired man with only one leg trying to use his walker as a wheelchair. The man appeared agitated and was being harassed by teenagers. Thinking he could probably take care of himself, my neighbor went back to sleep. About three hours later I saw the same man now astride his walker in the curb lane of my block. His head was down and his eyes closed. Surely, I thought, the man passed out drunk and would rise with the sun and be on his way.

