Right now, New Yorkers are paying more for almost everything, and their wallets are feeling the increased pressure caused by Democrats’ out-of-control spending. As winter approaches, no one can ignore that Joe Biden’s failed policies have not only created an inflation crisis, but an energy crisis. This winter, residents of the North Country will be paying more to heat their homes and fill up their gas tanks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO