ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Volunteers needed to set up Danny’s Village Nov. 20

By Dylan
machiasnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers are needed to set up...

www.machiasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Salvation Army in need on volunteers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army is struggling to find volunteer bell ringers for the month of November. Without them, meeting their yearly fundraising goal will not be possible. Any one can volunteer. Captain Deanne Jones said churches, businesses, families or individuals can volunteer. She suggest for people to...
DOTHAN, AL
Plumas County News

Volunteers needed for Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland at the fairgrounds

After last year’s Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland drive thru display at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds, we could hardly wait until this year’s version. When the Dixie Fire first broke out, our minds we elsewhere, but certainly it wouldn’t, couldn’t affect this year’s Christmas Wonderland. Could it? Fire camp has lingered, the possibility of dozens of crews moving into the fairground to work on cleaning up the aftermath of the fire, and wanting to be available for any displaced residents all have left the announcement of whether to have a 2021 Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland on hold.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KTLO

Volunteers needed for historic cemetery cleanup

Photo: A daytime photo of a wooden fence with a sign reading “Nars Cemetery” in front of a field of trees. Photo courtesy BNR. — A volunteer effort to clean up the historic Nars Cemetery near Woolum in Searcy County is set for three days this week. Buffalo National River (BNR) park officials say in a social media post the cleanup is set for Monday through Wednesday. BNR says the Nars Cemetery is a historic treasure with headstones dating back to the mid-1800s.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Christmas#Charity
stpetecatalyst.com

Volunteers needed for 2022 Skyway 10K

November 18, 2021 - Volunteers are being sought for the 5th Annual Skyway 10K, taking place March 6 at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The first 500 volunteers will be granted priority registration for the following year’s race. Email volunteer@skyway10k.com for more information.
CHARITIES
thesalinepost.com

Faithview Village Christmas Nov. 2oth

Visit Santa and his live reindeer*. Shop the General Store and Grainary. Enjoy a free cup of coffee, hot cocoa or cider. Donuts and Ms. Tracy's famous cookies available to purchase. Stay connected! Subscribe to free email updates from The Saline Post. Andrew Parrish Resigns as Saline Area Schools Athletic...
SALINE, MI
njstatelib.org

Volunteers Needed for NJSL Advisory Committees

The New Jersey State Library will be issuing Requests for Proposals for both an Interlibrary Loan system and statewide databases in early 2022. As has been done in previous years, we are interested in recruiting volunteers from the library community to assist us in our decision-making. We’re looking for volunteers...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
sanfernandosun.com

Volunteers Needed to Handle Letters to Santa

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – People wishing to help the US Postal Service answer letters to Santa Claus from needy families can begin registering now, when Operation Santa opens to the public for volunteer registration at www.uspsoperationsanta.com/. Every year since 1912, the postal service has processed a massive amount of mail...
CHARITIES
hudsonvalley360.com

Alzheimer’s Notes: Volunteers needed to further mission

Right now, millions of Americans face the devastation of Alzheimer’s. This disease is robbing us of our families, our futures and our finances. At the Alzheimer’s Association, we work relentlessly to advance world-class research, ensure access to gold-standard care and support and engage mission-driven volunteers who make it all happen. We are currently looking to engage individuals to support our programs team, as well as activities related to fundraising and advocacy.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WMBB

Volunteers gather at St. Andrews to set up holiday lights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thanksgiving is still almost two weeks away but Christmas lights are beginning to pop up around Panama City. On Saturday volunteers began setting up light displays, hanging wreaths and constructing model buildings at Oaks By The Bay in St. Andrews. Around 70 people gathered to begin the construction. “It creates […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
sheltonherald.com

Volunteers needed for Shelton trails work

SHELTON — Trails Committee members are seeking volunteers for a work party on Rec Path Saturday. The work will begin at 9 a.m. and is devoted to patching up washed out gullies on the Rec Path. There's just one section still in need of repair, between the two places where the Rec Path crosses Wesley Drive.
SHELTON, CT
Alamosa Valley Courier

La Puente’s Community Thanksgiving needs volunteers

The Thanksgiving Meal will take place on November 25th at La Puente’s Shelter. The event will adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety regulations by serving an in-person meal for shelter guests only, along with to-go meals at the door from 12:00pm-2:00pm. If you would like to donate, whether by giving money to purchase food or by cooking and bringing a dish on Thanksgiving Day, please email [email protected] or call 719-490-8799. La Puente is proud to serve in such a generous community that cares enough to ensure that we all can enjoy the holiday season. For more information visit lapuentehome.org/event/la-puentes-community-thanksgiving.
LA PUENTE, CA
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah's warming center needs volunteers, supplies

Beginning Thursday night, Paducah's designated warming center will be open to provide overnight shelter from now through March. Washington Street Baptist Church at 739 Washington Street can accomodate up to 20 people nightly whenever the overnight temperature is 40 degrees or below. Anyone in need of shelter can visit the...
PADUCAH, KY
Clinton Herald

Volunteer drivers needed to assist veterans

CLINTON — The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office, needs volunteer drivers to assist area veterans with transportation to medical and wellness appointments. Each month, 30-40 local veterans with no other means of transportation rely on this free service to travel to appointments at Quad-City and Iowa City veterans’ facilities. If...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
The Evening News

Volunteers, donations needed for Thanksgiving dinner

Looking for an alternate way to celebrate Thanksgiving?. Lebanon Rock Church welcomes anyone from Boone County who wants to dine with others at the church and will put any volunteers to work to help feed them and deliver food to those who prefer to dine at home, Matt Skiles, senior pastor, said.
LEBANON, IN
magnoliareporter.com

Volunteers needed to put up flags at Courthouse on Thursday morning

Volunteers are invited to help install United States flags around the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday morning, at the start of Veterans Day. Volunteers will meet between 4:45-5 a.m. People should bring a flashlight, screwdriver, channel-lock pliers and a hammer. A metal detector is useful. A total of 98 flags...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Volunteers needed Nov. 17 to get ready for Parade of Lights: Someone new needed to take over Chamber’s Christmas Light project

With the annual Festival of Lights Parade just around the corner, it is time for volunteers to step up and help decorate the Glacier County Courthouse lawn for the big event. Volunteers are asked to meet at the courthouse in Cut Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. Come prepared–wear work gloves and dress warm, urges Jeff Billman.
CUT BANK, MT
WTVQ

Volunteers needed for The Nest’s annual Reindeer Express

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers are needed to help get holiday gift bags ready for Reindeer Express. The annual event put on by The Nest provides gifts and winter wear to women, children and families in Lexington. This year’s event will look a little different because to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy