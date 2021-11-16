Volunteers needed to set up Danny’s Village Nov. 20

After last year’s Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland drive thru display at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds, we could hardly wait until this year’s version. When the Dixie Fire first broke out, our minds we elsewhere, but certainly it wouldn’t, couldn’t affect this year’s Christmas Wonderland. Could it? Fire camp has lingered, the possibility of dozens of crews moving into the fairground to work on cleaning up the aftermath of the fire, and wanting to be available for any displaced residents all have left the announcement of whether to have a 2021 Chipper’s Christmas Wonderland on hold.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO