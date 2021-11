Traditional cryptocurrency mining is not the only way for passive income in the digital asset market. There are other alternatives to look out for. For example, cryptocurrency staking can be a source of passive profit. You just need to store cryptocurrency in your account to receive income. The presence of coins in the wallet allows the investor to ensure the operability of a project’s blockchain. The user receives a reward in the form of a cryptocurrency as gratitude for such work.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO