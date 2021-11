It’s Utility Scam Awareness Week and with utility scams up 65% over the last two months, PG&E is partnering with the group Utilities United Against Scams to help protect customers from scammers. PG&E’s Chris Zenner says the power company will never ask for financial information over the phone, via email, or in person. They will also never ask a customer to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, nor through a third-party digital payment application. Scammers often target the most vulnerable including senior citizens and low-income communities. That’s why it is important to recognize the signs and report any suspicious action.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO