Over the years, restaurants in Grand Junction have come and gone - and sometimes it can be difficult to remember the ones that have gone. I saw a television commercial for Grand Junction Hamburger Station on YouTube and even though I wasn't in Grand Junction in the 80s, it wasn't ringing a bell. As we reminisce from time to time, I have never heard anyone mention this particular fast-food restaurant in Grand Junction's past.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO