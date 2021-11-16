Woman slain during attempted robbery at check cashing store

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a north Philadelphia check cashing business. authorities said.

Police said the 67-year-old victim was shot shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday at Any Checks Cashed, which is next to a day-care center, in the city’s Ogontz neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

A man in his 40s wearing black clothing fled in an unknown vehicle, police said. Authorities said they don’t know whether anything was taken.