Friday's longest partial Blood Moon eclipse will be so spectacular that it will be visible from North America, especially in El Paso, and here's how to take it all in. This week an exciting partial lunar eclipse will be visible across all of North America. November's lunar eclipse will be very close to a total lunar eclipse (97%), with just a sliver of the moon missing Earth's dark inner shadow. Because of this, it may be possible for the moon to briefly appear rusty orange or red, similar to what occurs during the height of a total eclipse.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO