CENTRAL TEXAS — Mostly cloudy conditions for our Sunday. We started overcast this morning and will pretty much stay that way all day long. We saw warm 60s this morning as well, but will only be warming up to the low 70s for the afternoon as a cold front continues to move through the area. A few light showers are also expected this morning, but for Monday, mostly sunny skies are behind the front along with cool 60s.

