ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Standalone WildFire API Has Launched

By mlawson
paloaltonetworks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalo Alto Networks is now offering direct access to WildFire Cloud Analysis via restful APIs, detached from any Palo Alto Networks enforcement point, with expanded use case support. WildFire has been at the forefront of security with native integrations to Palo...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
gitconnected.com

Design Developer-friendly RESTful APIs

We live in the era of APIs, in an era where we pay for data more than we pay for oil. To get that immense data from the database to your display, it needs to go through a server that makes it accessible on the Internet thanks to APIs. You just send the right request with the right query and method to the right endpoint and you get the data you want. This data can be anything from pokemon names and types, to weather predictions, and even sports bets and political and business news.
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

Coinbase Wallet Launches Standalone Browser Extension

Coinbase continues to look for more optimization. In a world where versatile wallet tools like Metamask have had immense prevalence for crypto users, the attention and investment into standalone wallets is increasing. Of course, in enters Coinbase, one of the most prevalent names in the world of crypto exchanges. The...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Palo Alto Networks#Apis#Wildfire Cloud Analysis#Cloud Storage Scanning#Palo Alto Threat Research#The Wildfire Api
SDTimes.com

Veracode launches scanning tool to find API vulnerabilities

Veracode launched an advanced scanning tool that enables organizations to find and fix vulnerabilities in APIs. The new capability leverages Veracode’s Dynamic Analysis (DAST) scanning engine to provide comprehensive security insights and remediation guidance for APIs. “The explosion of APIs means that application development is becoming more fragmented and decentralized...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

With $25 Million In Funding, Atomic Launches an Investing API For Fintechs and Banks

Atomic, the investing API that allows fintechs and banks to seamlessly integrate investing into their products, announced its launch alongside $25 million in funding. The latest round, Series A, was co-led by QED Investors and Anthemis with participation from Softbank and Y Combinator. Atomic was founded by Stanford graduates and serial entrepreneurs, David Dindi and Marco Alban, who both bring a wealth of experience in API-driven solutions for the financial services industry.
MARKETS
whathifi.com

Samsung has reportedly scrapped plans to launch a 70-inch MicroLED TV

Samsung is rumoured to have abandoned plans to launch a 70-inch 4K TV with next-gen MicroLED picture technology. The Elec claims the South Korean giant's 2022 line-up will instead comprise of MicroLED TVs in three sizes: 89-, 101- and 114-inch". The demise of the smallest MicroLED set is thought to...
ELECTRONICS
finextra.com

Investing API Atomic raises $25m

Atomic, a US outfit that provide an API to help banks and fintechs integrate investing into their products, has launched with $25 million in Series A funding. QED Investors and Anthemis co-led the round, with participation from Softbank and Y Combinator. Atomic says its API enables firms to launch investing...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
itechpost.com

Application Programming Interface or API: Popular Types of API Used by Different Websites

You may not know what API or Application Programming Interface may mean or do, but you've been served by one. If you're an avid Internet user, APIs are constantly working behind the scenes to enhance your digital experience. Whatever you do online - book movie tickets, book hotel rooms online, or share stuff from a blog to your social media, everything is handled by APIs. The digital experience remains quite effortless virtually because of the heavy lifting done by APIs.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Beware The Digital Disruptors: How Established Companies Can Stay Nimble

John Dillon is the CEO of Aerospike. John has more than 30 years of experience building high-growth technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) turned 125 this year. Many of the world's most well-known corporate powerhouses are listed on the Dow, but the average duration of companies in the DJIA has been trending down for decades. In fact, the average length of companies in today's Dow is 15 to 20 years. And 63% of the changes have occurred following the development of microprocessors in the 1970s. Prominence today does not guarantee future success.
ECONOMY
paloaltonetworks.com

Learn About Zero Trust – This Time with Zero BS

This week we kick off Ignite, Palo Alto Networks security conference, where I’ll be discussing Zero Trust. Another cybersecurity vendor discussing Zero Trust? What makes this one different? Here is the difference: I’ll take a Zero BS approach. Here’s a little sneak preview of my talk. Zero Trust is not...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Crypto APIs, Sepicor launch MPC Wallet-as-a-Service

Bulgaria-based Software-as-a-Service startup Crypto APIs has launched an improved Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) to provide SMEs, enterprises, and institutions with an improved multi-currency digital wallet. The service utilises an advanced Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptographic key management method, provided by Sepior, a Denmark-based security software company specialising in threshold cryptography. The MPC wallet...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

OpenAI rival Cohere launches language model API

Cohere, a startup creating large language models to rival those from OpenAI and AI2Labs, today announced the general availability of its commercial platform for app and service development. Through an API, customers can access models fine-tuned for a range of natural language applications, in some cases at a fraction of the cost of rival offerings.
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

WildFire Secures Your Digital Future

Digital transformation has accelerated. Transactions that were previously done in person have moved online, which has affected several industries including finance and even governments. End users are now interacting with businesses and governments virtually and submitting documents such as mortgage applications, insurance claim documents and government permits through online portals. While the digital revolution has propelled business productivity, it has also expanded the threat surface. With so many files being uploaded every minute and stored online, security practitioners need to secure these online portals and stop them from being malware delivery vectors exploited by bad actors.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

OWASP Addresses API Security

API attacks are skyrocketing. According to Salt Security’s State of API Security report, “overall API traffic increased 141% while malicious traffic grew 348%.” These attacks are getting past traditional security systems, turning APIs into a top application attack vector. These findings are in line with a Cloudentity State of API...
TECHNOLOGY
Qt Blog

API Stability is No Black Magic!

You might be surprised how much time R&D teams spend on fixing breaking APIs. Imagine you are the Head of Product, and your R&D team just finished a ground-breaking product after two years of software development. You are ramping up and fine-tuning the production with various global variants for six months to crank out that new product in volumes. Shipping large quantities of products, you get customer feedback that you haven’t received before, and you ask your R&D team to improve the software. Now the R&D team tells you that - instead of only fixing the customer issue - the team also needs to fix the APIs of the product because the latest release of the cross-platform UI toolkit broke several of the APIs you are using. Instead of spending a few days to the customer's issue, your team spends weeks updating everything, including API documentation and integration tests. Does this sound like an unrealistic scenario?
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Ransomware and the Threat Landscape

Ransomware is on the radar of every organization, but what really happens once the bad actors infiltrate a system, and how did they get there? Understanding how ransomware events unfold can help organizations prevent attacks and build effective response and recovery plans. With our threat intelligence, incident response, and product...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Fidel launches Transaction Stream API

Fidel has announced the launch of its Transaction Stream API, which enables developers to connect to real-time payment card data and build corporate expense management platforms and consumer financial management applications. The Transaction Stream API is built on top of the Visa Offers Platform. Fidel API and Visa will be...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Track your Prisma Cloud Operationalization with Adoption Advisor

Strong security hygiene stems from fully adopting an advanced, holistic security tool. As Prisma Cloud continues to launch new features and modules, it may become more challenging to stay up to date on all of the latest capabilities. Customers have told us they want an easy way to gain more visibility into their adoption journey, understand what product capabilities their organization is leveraging, and learn which capabilities they have yet to take advantage of.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks Shifts Left with Prisma Cloud 3.0

Delivering the Industry’s First Integrated Platform to Secure the Full Application Lifecycle. New innovations enable organizations to integrate security from code to runtime with a single solution. If enterprises and governments can agree on anything, it may be that cybersecurity is the subject of intense global focus at the moment....
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy