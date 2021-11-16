ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Dune: Part One” falls short in female representation

thesagonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a movie that heavily advertised its star-studded cast, it is shocking that “Dune: Part One’s” principal selling point, Zendaya, barely makes an appearance in the film’s two and a half hours. “Dune” arrived in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) lives on...

thesagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Movie review: 'Dune' remake falls short, promises more

Timothée Chalamet’s rise has been strong and steady with films like art-house dramedy “Lady Bird,” addiction drama “Beautiful Boy” and same-sex love story “Call Me By Your Name,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar. Chalamet’s also appearing opposite Frances McDormand and Adrien Brody in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” this fall.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Dune: Part Two Will Start Filming In 2022

Dune: Part Two will start production on July 18, 2022. The news that cameras will roll on the second part of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi adaptation next summer was confirmed by producer Mary Parent. As reported by The Film Stage's Josh Encinias, Parent revealed the Dune: Part Two production start date...
MOVIES
nohoartsdistrict.com

“The Harder They Fall,” “Passing” and “Dune”

Movie reviews of “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing” and “Dune.”. I’ve been a fan of Westerns all my life, so if you tell me there’s a new Western out there, I’m bound to see it. “The Harder They Fall” is that rare Western driven by Black characters, in this case, characters who are based/inspired by real-life not-so-famous (and infamous) figures. And of course, like most American Westerns, any connection between historical fact and what you see on the screen is almost entirely coincidental. However, that doesn’t prevent them from being quite entertaining, all the same.
MOVIES
upressonline.com

REVIEW: Part-one of “Dune” struggles to make you feel invested

“Dune” is an exciting sci-fi film that follows a young man contemplating what his next role will be. Starring up-and-comer Timothée Chalamet in the lead role as Paul Atreides, the story follows the heir of House Atreides as he struggles with the reality that he will take over the role of his father, Leto Atreides played by Oscar Isaac, as the Duke of House Atreides.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Empire

Dune Spoiler Interview: Denis Villeneuve On The Ending, Paul’s Dreams, And What’s Coming In Part Two

Contains spoilers for Dune: Part One – but no major book spoilers. After spending much of the past two years in our own homes, Denis Villeneuve gave us all what we needed. With the arrival of his cinematic adaptation of Dune (tackling the first half of Frank Herbert’s sprawling sci-fi novel), the filmmaker took audiences on a thrilling trip to desert planet Arrakis for an adventure packed with Spice, sandworms, and subterfuge. From its mind-blowing sense of scale, to its epic story, and incredible performances from the entire cast – including Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto, and an array of favourites from Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho to Zendaya’s Chani – it’s an instant sci-fi masterpiece.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dune Director Confirms Fan Favorite Character Will Be Part of Sequel

A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have given an official green light to the Dune sequel which is set to be released in theaters in October 2023. The follow-up installment is expected to cover the second half of the novel and will introduce characters that didn't appear in the first film. Now, we got confirmation that a fan-favorite character will be showing up in the sequel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Possibly Teased Feyd-Rautha Casting in Dune: Part 2

Did Barry Keoghan tease that he was cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part 2?. Denis Villeneuve has already confirmed that we'll be seeing Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. But is it possible that we already know who will play the ruthless villain in the sequel? Eternals star Barry Keoghan may have already teased being cast for the role in the highly anticipated second movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunes#Byzantine
Creative Bloq

Dune Part 2: could this epic fan art influence the sequel?

Dune Part 2, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s hit movie, is officially coming. From the off, the director has stuck to his guns and set out to make a movie in two parts. Legendary Studios' boasted, "This is only the beginning…" it teased, "We're excited to continue the journey!" Dune Part 2 will release October 20, 2023.
MOVIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy