Want to reduce violence? Invest in place.

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) have launched a pilot program that will provide services to people who cause harm in intimate-partner relationships in an effort to prevent further violence. Metropolitan Family Services (MFS) was selected as the provider via a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process and will work with a local evaluator, Heartland Alliance, to deliver this innovative program as part of the Mayor’s Our City, Our Safety: A Comprehensive Plan to Reduce Violence in Chicago, making it the City’s first-ever citywide strategic plan to address gender-based violence and human trafficking. CDPH has invested $500,000 in the FY21 and FY22 budgets to build out this pilot program for services for people who cause harm within intimate-partner relationships. Historically, individuals who cause harm can only access specialized services through the Perpetrator Accountability Intervention Program (PAIP) if mandated by a judge, leading to a significant portion of those causing harm left without options for trauma-informed, specialized services.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO