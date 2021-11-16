ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Get Outdoors and Help People? Try Being a "Trail Angel"

By Vanita Salisbury
Cover picture for the articleHere’s a scenario: You’re ready to embark on a five month hike on the Pacific Crest Trail, over 400 miles longer than the Appalachian Trail at 2,650 miles. You’ve got your gear and your permits, sharpened your backcountry skills, and, sure, watched Wild....

