An 86-year-old cancer patient is tackling 100 hours of exercise in 10 days to raise funds for Help for Heroes Eric Ayling aims to raise £10,000 to support ex-service personnel from conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan He will complete his challenge over 10 consecutive days in a series of sessions using various gym equipment.The RAF veteran has become known as “the cycling man” after taking on various challenges on his static bike over the last eight years and raising more than £19,000.Mr Ayling said when people do not believe his age he replies “Age is just a number”, and he...

ADVOCACY ・ 1 HOUR AGO