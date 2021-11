The Dolphins ran the ball 23 times on Sunday against the Texans, one of the worst run defenses in the league. With those 23 carries, they managed only 47 yards which equates to 1.9 yards per carry. This is one of the many reasons why the Dolphins cannot throw the deep ball. Opposing defenses do not respect the Dolphins run game, because it’s basically nonexistent. Don’t even get me started on this offensive line either, we all know how bad the unit has been all year.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO