It was sad to see Gov Ron DeSantis gloating as he signed into law more destructive roadblocks to prevent us from ending this horrible pandemic. I have lost respect for those like him who refuse to help their country in a time of crisis. During World War II, all real patriots did what was necessary to win the war. When the government asked for sacrifices and changes to their normal lifestyle, American citizens answered with a resounding yes! Many sacrificed their lives. They deserved to be called “The Greatest Generation.“ We are a far cry from that. More than 767,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and yet when our government asks us to sacrifice by simply wearing a mask and getting vaccinated, we have a segment of our population who refuse. These deniers and the governor are part of the “Me-Me-Me” generation complaining about their “rights " and “freedoms.” What have they done to help the United States?

GULFPORT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO