Once described as “the world’s most dangerous malware,” Emotet has allegedly returned and is being installed on Windows systems infected with TrickBot malware. First, some background. Emotet was one of the most professional and long-lasting cybercrime services. Discovered as a Trojan in 2014, the malware evolved into the go-to solution for cybercriminals over the years. According to Europol, the Emotet infrastructure acted as a primary door opener for computer systems on a global scale. Once access was established, these were sold to other top-level criminal groups to deploy further illicit activities such as data theft and extortion through ransomware.

