UTSW study finds Hispanic people receive lower-quality thrombectomies than white people

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study involving UT Southwestern neurology researchers found lower-quality outcomes for Hispanic ischemic stroke patients who receive endovascular thrombectomies than for comparable white and Black patients. Outcomes were similar between Black and white ischemic stroke patients who receive endovascular thrombectomies, the researchers determined. Ischemic strokes block or narrow an...

#Ischemic Stroke#Utsw#Ut Southwestern#Hispanic#The Ut Southwestern#Brain Institute#U S News World Report
