Good planning made it possible for the Duxbury Garden Club members to make 200 festive wreaths for Christmas 2021. When the country shut down in early spring 2020 due to the pandemic, the Duxbury Garden Club had just placed its order for red and white silk ribbon to make bows for Christmas 2020. Heather Sapia, wreath designer and bow maker, made the savvy decision to proceed with the order despite the uncertainty of how COVID-19 would affect the holiday season. The Gar den Club’s annual greens ...

DUXBURY, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO