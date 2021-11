Texas Pho House Deli & Cafe plans to open by January at 9144 Prestmont Place, Ste. 200 Frisco. The bistro and cafe-style restaurant will offer banh mi sandwiches and traditional pho soup, as well as variations that include oxtail and short rib. Drinks such as boba tea, smoothies and Vietnamese coffee will also be served at the restaurant. No phone number or website are available yet for Texas Pho House Deli & Cafe.

