ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best waterproof gloves

WKRG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you work outside in all weathers or commute by bike during rain, it pays to have a quality pair of waterproof gloves in your wardrobe. With a wide range of options available, some more effective at keeping your...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Best extra-long shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Updating your extra-long shower curtain can immediately make your bathroom look better, whether you need to replace it out of necessity or simply want to switch up your decor. There are many extra-long shower curtains on the market in a variety of lengths, materials, colors and prints. The N&Y Home Extra Long Waffle Weave Shower Curtain is a stellar choice for your bathroom update.
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best Men’s Touchscreen Gloves

You can never go wrong buying a new pair of gloves for yourself or as a holiday gift—and if they have touchscreen capability, even better. Pulling off gloves when it's 10 below to use your smartphone is a drag, and these days, there's no reason to leave your fingers out in the cold. Touchscreen gloves are easy to find, but scoring a pair that keep hands warm and aren't a total fail for functionality is another matter entirely. We went to work to find the best options worth considering, so read on for our recommendations, plus shopping advice.
TECHNOLOGY
concreteproducts.com

High dexterity work gloves

The FlexGrip Series 363 line of gloves is made with extra functionality and improved comfort, while sporting a new, modernized look. The series includes Utility, Utility Pro, Utility Grip, Impact, Heavy-Duty, Desert Camo, Camo Impact and Cut A5 Hi-Viz Utility offerings. The gloves feature high dexterity design, with three touch screen fingertips and knitted synthetic leather palms. Their breathable birdeye mesh fabric back, elastic cuff with textured thermoplastic rubber wrist strap and medical grade hook and loop closure allow for adjustable flexibility for everyday comfort. Each of the eight new Series 363 versions has unique benefits depending upon jobsite requirements or personal preference.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KRON4

Best leather ski gloves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re looking for a pair of ski gloves to use in harsh environments daily or a pair of stylish gloves to sport on the mountain, a good pair of leather ski gloves are up to the task. Leather is the preferred glove material by mountaineers and ski patrollers worldwide because it offers unmatched durability, comfort and practicality. Leather ski gloves aren’t prone to tearing and don’t stiffen with ice in cold conditions like synthetic options will. If you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line pair of leather ski gloves that can do it all and more, check out the Hestra Fall Line Leather Glove.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gloves#Rain And Snow#Weather#Bestreviews#Sealskinz Unisex
WKRG

Best fullsize bedframe with headboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best full-size bed frame with headboard boasts a classic design that fits nicely into most bedrooms. Its wooden or steel slats can support your choice of a traditional mattress or memory foam mattress alone. It also provides a selection of finishes, is well-made and high-quality. A top pick is the Pine Wood Full-Size Bed Frame With Headboard by Zinus Tonja.
WKRG

Best outdoor hanging chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While hanging chairs aren’t a new product, they have taken the home design world by storm in recent years. It’s no longer a lounge chair by the poolside that people daydream of while working. Instead, it’s the feeling of being gently rocked while engulfed in comfortable cushions. Whether you dream of listening to crickets chirp under a cool night sky on a swinging porch bench or being rocked to sleep under warm summer rays, hanging chairs have got you covered.
HOME & GARDEN
WKRG

Best glass containers with lids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Plastic food storage containers sometimes just don’t cut it since they often get discolored and warped over time, but glass containers with lids have a number of benefits that plastic containers just don’t have. Glass containers with lids are much safer for storing leftovers and other food since plastic can include harmful and toxic chemicals that might transfer to the food that you consume. The Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Storage 3.2-Cup Food Containers are first-class glass containers with lids for all of your storage needs.
WKRG

Best paper towel holder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If left sitting on a counter or table, a roll of paper towels is at risk of toppling onto the floor or unraveling. However, keeping a roll neat and secure will cut down on unnecessary waste. That’s where a paper towel holder comes in.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
WKRG

Best carving knife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Carving knives have a long history of providing an easy way to slice through meat so that kings and queens could eat like royalty. You and your loved ones should be no different. Carving meat at the holidays or other...
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best toy dump truck

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A dump truck is a time-honored children’s toy. It encourages imaginative play and the use of fine and gross motor skills, not to mention it can be fun in the backyard or sandbox. Anyone shopping for a toy dump truck should consider the toy’s durability and functions.
CARS
WKRG

Best wooden desk organizer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best wooden desk organizers usually vary from person to person, largely depending on what you need to organize and how much of it you keep on your desk. Still, with such a wide range of desktop organizing tools out there, it may be difficult to select the best product for your needs — which is why it can be helpful to think about what you need before you buy.
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best vanity desk

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It is time to face the truth, sitting in your bathroom sink is not ideal for doing your makeup, and neither is standing in front of your bathroom counter. The lighting is off, and often the layout is not capable of effectively organizing your makeup.
HOME & GARDEN
WKRG

Best frog toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are about 5,000 different types of frogs that scientists currently know about. If you’re a frog lover, this is great news, as it means there are also different types of frog toys that will appeal to you or a child you might be gifting it to. The jumping amphibians that croak and come in all shapes, colors and sizes make for an adorable toy that makes you love frogs even more. For a frog toy that is a classic top choice, consider The Classic TOMY Mr. Mouth Feed The Frog Game.
WKRG

Best kids’ bed rail

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While milestones are an exciting time in a child’s life, they can also be a little intimidating and add a few new concerns to an already endless list. However, using a bed rail can alleviate a few worries and give parents peace of mind while sleeping.
WKBN

Best tools to give as gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which tools are best to give as gifts? We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs.  You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain […]
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best sand art for your desk

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re hoping to add some mesmerizing calmness to your desk or simply want to increase the style and charm in your office, sand art fits the bill. You can enjoy ever-changing designs, some interactive styles and the overall relaxing effects of sand art in your office.
DESIGN
WKRG

Best plus-size leggings

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For a curvy person, finding the best plus-size leggings is essential. The right pair will flatter your figure and feel good on your skin. It will also be versatile enough to be worn for a variety of activities, whether you want something flexible to wear to the gym or a soft cozy pair for resting on your couch.
WKRG

Best under-sink water filter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping your body hydrated is essential for your health and wellbeing, and buying an under-sink water filter ensures that only the best and most pure water is coming from your tap. You have to purchase an under-sink water filter meant to filter out the specific contaminants in your water while being tiny enough to fit underneath your sink. This Filtrete Advanced Under-Sink Water Filtration System is a first-rate under-sink water filter.
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best reusable freezer bags

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Freezer bags have been a staple for food storage in home kitchens for decades thanks to their ease of use and low cost, but all that disposed of plastic adds up. Reusable freezer bags aren’t just an excellent solution for limiting the amount of plastic trash you generate, they can also save you plenty of money.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

7 best men’s winter running jackets: Lightweight and waterproof windbreakers

To the uninitiated, running in winter doesn’t sound that appealing. It’s often cold, any wind brings with it a gust of chilly air, and there’s a good chance you might get caught in a shower. But if you’ve got the right kit to keep you warm and dry, it’ll help you retain the running momentum that you’ve built up throughout the year – even in the depths of winter.Like gloves and running tights, a winter running jacket is essential for anyone who plans on running all year round – and much more than a glorified long-sleeved top. An extra layer...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy