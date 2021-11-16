Jason Richards: Robotic Food Delivery, Crowdfunding, and Working with Lawmakers | Sense Think Act Podcast #7

Bret Furio is Chief Executive Officer at Canidae Pet Food, where he leads a team of over 150 employees. Earlier this year, Michael Punke, author of The Revenant, published his second novel, Ridgeline. While reading it, I was struck by a passage describing how a Lakota warrior, Crazy Horse, hunted with the mindset of making his target as small as possible. Rather than aiming at the buffalo, the warrior aimed at a piece of hair. The lesson, as I understood it: While your target (ambition) may be big, you need to think and act small to ensure success. It reminded me of why, despite running a leading pet food company, I often find myself thinking and acting like the founder of a startup: focused, agile and lean.
