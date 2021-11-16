ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jarvis Cocker, Grace Jones and Tom Misch announced for first ever Kite Festival

By Will Lavin
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace Jones, TLC and Tom Misch are among the first wave of acts announced for the first ever Kite Festival. The multi-day festival is set to take place next year across June 10-12 at Kirtlington Park, Oxford. The event boasts an impressive musical line-up, as well as a number of influential...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Jarvis Cocker announces memoir, ‘Good Pop Bad Pop’

Jarvis Cocker has written a memoir titled Good Pop Bad Pop that will be out May 26, 2022. Technically he calls it "an inventory," not a memoir, but one thing's for sure: it's a book. Jarvis also says "It's not a life story, it's a loft story," with the book's conceit being that while cleaning out his loft he comes across all sorts of objects that inspire memories of key moments from his life:
CELEBRITIES
NME

Flow Festival announces first wave of acts for 2022

Flow Festival has announced the first acts for its 2022 edition – you can see the line-up below. The three-day event will return to Helsinki, Finland between August 12-14 next year. It’s set to host around 150 artists at the historical Suvilahti, a former power plant area in the city.
FESTIVAL
Albia Newspapers

ABBA for Christmas No1? Swedish icons to release first-ever festive single

ABBA look set to enter the race for this year's Christmas No1 with their first-ever festive song. The Swedish pop icons have announced the upcoming physical release of the Yuletide track 'Little Things', which is set to be released on CD on December 3. A press release states that: "'Little...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Brown
Person
Baxter Dury
Person
Rory Stewart
Person
Tom Misch
Person
David O'doherty
Person
Jarvis Cocker
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Delia Smith
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Seun Kuti
104.1 WIKY

ABBA announces “Little Things,” their first-ever holiday song

Just in time for Christmas, ABBA has announced their first-ever holiday single. The Swedish superstars will officially release the song “Little Things” on December 3. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share the track’s official artwork, the band teased, “Christmas is around the corner – Take a look at the cover art for ABBA’s Christmas song ‘Little Things’ being released December 3d on CD. Maybe something for the Christmas stocking?”
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

Jarvis Cocker and Riton release climate crisis anthem

With COP26 drawing to a close and seemingly very little achieved, Jarvis Cocker and Riton have released what Cocker is calling “the world’s first sustainable banger” in an effort to encourage more action on the climate crisis. “It seemed appropriate to unleash it on an unsuspecting world during COP26”, Cocker...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

German Castelo’s just announced to his fans the first-ever mini-tour in Mexico

Though the rising musical star has just begun his career, he has already gained much appreciation for his vocals. There are generally two kinds of individuals, one is who loves to dream about things he wants to achieve in life, and the other is the one who believes in going under the grind, making every possible effort by believing in his dreams and turning them into a beautiful reality. To be a part of the latter category takes a lot of determination and courage in life, which a few individuals have shown in their respective journeys and careers. Talking about the music space of the world, which is known for fierce competition, it is even more difficult for people to enter the industry and go ahead in making a unique space for themselves in the same. However, a young professional named German Castelo has done that and taken people by surprise with his efforts and talents.
MUSIC
NME

Ed Sheeran, Yungblud and more join all-star charity Fleetwood Mac cover

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have led a huge all-star charity cover of Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Everywhere’, featuring Ed Sheeran, Yungblud and more. Recorded for BBC Children In Need, the cover sees Anne-Marie and Horan leading the cover of the 1987 track, with an all-star backing band. Also joining the band alongside...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Tlc#Oxford#Kitefstvl
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy