Jarvis Cocker, Grace Jones and Tom Misch announced for first ever Kite Festival

Though the rising musical star has just begun his career, he has already gained much appreciation for his vocals. There are generally two kinds of individuals, one is who loves to dream about things he wants to achieve in life, and the other is the one who believes in going under the grind, making every possible effort by believing in his dreams and turning them into a beautiful reality. To be a part of the latter category takes a lot of determination and courage in life, which a few individuals have shown in their respective journeys and careers. Talking about the music space of the world, which is known for fierce competition, it is even more difficult for people to enter the industry and go ahead in making a unique space for themselves in the same. However, a young professional named German Castelo has done that and taken people by surprise with his efforts and talents.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO